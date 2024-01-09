en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Japan

JR East Launches Kyun Pass: An All-You-Can-Ride Offering for Explorers

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:39 pm EST
JR East Launches Kyun Pass: An All-You-Can-Ride Offering for Explorers

The East Japan Railway Company (JR East) has unveiled the Kyun Pass, a one-day all-you-can-ride train pass encompassing JR East’s vast network. The pass, named after the Japanese term for emotional movement, is set to offer a greater value for travelers venturing beyond the Tokyo metropolitan area.

What the Kyun Pass Offers

The Kyun Pass covers the Kanto region, home to Tokyo and Yokohama, and the Shinetsu region, including Niigata and Nagano prefectures. These areas are particularly favored by winter sports enthusiasts. The pass is available for purchase from January 14 to February 29 on JR East’s reservation website, Eki Net, and valid for use from February 14 to March 14. It’s priced at a flat rate of 10,000 yen (approximately $70).

Restrictions and Benefits

There are two main restrictions: buyers must wait two weeks after purchase before using the pass, and it is only valid on weekdays, including February 23, which is the Emperor’s birthday and a public holiday. However, there is no limit to the number of tickets one can buy. In addition, the Kyun Pass can be used on five non-JR operated lines and allows for seat reservations on two train rides. Users also have the option to upgrade to more spacious green class seating for an additional fee. Furthermore, the pass provides same-day discounts at New Days convenience stores located in numerous JR stations, as well as at select rental car agencies and restaurants.

The Backdrop

The introduction of the Kyun Pass follows a price increase of 65-75% for the Japan Rail Pass (JR Pass) in October 2023, which was a response to a post-pandemic surge in international travelers and weak exchange rates. The JR Group, comprising six passenger railway companies, including JR East, operates Japan’s bullet trains and numerous regional and local rail lines.

0
Japan Transportation Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Japan

See more
1 hour ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
In an unprecedented achievement, Saudi Arabia has emerged as the leading force in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region for venture investment in 2023. According to the venture data platform MAGNiTT, the Kingdom secured a significant 52 percent share of the total venture investment in the region, a considerable leap from the 31
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Japan Earthquake Estimated to Cost Insurers $6.4 Billion: An In-depth Analysis
3 hours ago
Japan Earthquake Estimated to Cost Insurers $6.4 Billion: An In-depth Analysis
Adolescent Sports Activities Linked to Improved Bone Health in Old Age: Study
3 hours ago
Adolescent Sports Activities Linked to Improved Bone Health in Old Age: Study
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
1 hour ago
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
1 hour ago
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
New Year's Day Quake Rocks Japan: A Reminder of Geological Vulnerabilities
2 hours ago
New Year's Day Quake Rocks Japan: A Reminder of Geological Vulnerabilities
Latest Headlines
World News
Scott Fulton Departs from Wests Tigers Amid Club Restructuring
13 seconds
Scott Fulton Departs from Wests Tigers Amid Club Restructuring
New Hampshire Defends its First-in-the-Nation Primary Amid DNC Clash
40 seconds
New Hampshire Defends its First-in-the-Nation Primary Amid DNC Clash
Conflict Escalates as Israel's Campaign Against Hamas Spreads to West Bank
2 mins
Conflict Escalates as Israel's Campaign Against Hamas Spreads to West Bank
Hardmission Festival Incident Reignites Pill Testing Debate
3 mins
Hardmission Festival Incident Reignites Pill Testing Debate
Walgreens Pivots Towards Health Care: An Insight into CEO Tim Wentworth's Strategy
4 mins
Walgreens Pivots Towards Health Care: An Insight into CEO Tim Wentworth's Strategy
Mulling Over Trump's Potential Vice-Presidential Pick in GOP Nomination Race
5 mins
Mulling Over Trump's Potential Vice-Presidential Pick in GOP Nomination Race
Expert Advise and New Study Shed Light on Sinus Problem Treatments
5 mins
Expert Advise and New Study Shed Light on Sinus Problem Treatments
Indian Opposition Bloc Faces Internal Challenges and Strategic Decisions Ahead of 2024 Elections
6 mins
Indian Opposition Bloc Faces Internal Challenges and Strategic Decisions Ahead of 2024 Elections
Trump Warns of World War III, Addresses Capitol Riot in Iowa Campaign
6 mins
Trump Warns of World War III, Addresses Capitol Riot in Iowa Campaign
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
23 mins
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
1 hour
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
1 hour
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
1 hour
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
2 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
6 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app