JR East Launches Kyun Pass: An All-You-Can-Ride Offering for Explorers

The East Japan Railway Company (JR East) has unveiled the Kyun Pass, a one-day all-you-can-ride train pass encompassing JR East’s vast network. The pass, named after the Japanese term for emotional movement, is set to offer a greater value for travelers venturing beyond the Tokyo metropolitan area.

What the Kyun Pass Offers

The Kyun Pass covers the Kanto region, home to Tokyo and Yokohama, and the Shinetsu region, including Niigata and Nagano prefectures. These areas are particularly favored by winter sports enthusiasts. The pass is available for purchase from January 14 to February 29 on JR East’s reservation website, Eki Net, and valid for use from February 14 to March 14. It’s priced at a flat rate of 10,000 yen (approximately $70).

Restrictions and Benefits

There are two main restrictions: buyers must wait two weeks after purchase before using the pass, and it is only valid on weekdays, including February 23, which is the Emperor’s birthday and a public holiday. However, there is no limit to the number of tickets one can buy. In addition, the Kyun Pass can be used on five non-JR operated lines and allows for seat reservations on two train rides. Users also have the option to upgrade to more spacious green class seating for an additional fee. Furthermore, the pass provides same-day discounts at New Days convenience stores located in numerous JR stations, as well as at select rental car agencies and restaurants.

The Backdrop

The introduction of the Kyun Pass follows a price increase of 65-75% for the Japan Rail Pass (JR Pass) in October 2023, which was a response to a post-pandemic surge in international travelers and weak exchange rates. The JR Group, comprising six passenger railway companies, including JR East, operates Japan’s bullet trains and numerous regional and local rail lines.