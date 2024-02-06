Join the Demon Slayer Corps: An Interactive Experience for Anime Fans in Japan

Japan is offering fans of the anime 'Demon Slayer' an opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the series through a unique event. This interactive experience, a collaboration between the anime creators and VS PARK, a renowned entertainment venue owned by Bandai Namco, allows participants to join the Demon Slayer Corps, a central element of the series' universe.

Becoming a Demon Slayer

Upon entering the event, attendees will be subjected to a breathing aptitude test. In the 'Demon Slayer' universe, breathing types are a source of power for combating demons. The series showcases nine distinct breathing types, and participants' aptitude tests will determine which type they align with. Based on their results, they will be recommended specific training activities within the park.

Training and Rewards

Successful completion of the recommended activities earns attendees a special sticker. If they manage to complete all the activities, they will receive a certificate officially confirming their membership in the Demon Slayer Corps. This tangible evidence of their accomplishments serves not only as a souvenir but also as an emblem of their journey into the anime's world.

'Sling Adventure' Digital Game

Adding another dimension to the event is 'Sling Adventure', a digital game where players throw balls at a screen to hit targets. Featuring the original voice actors from the anime, this game promises to further deepen the immersive experience and bring participants closer to the 'Demon Slayer' universe.

The event is scheduled to take place across various VS PARK locations in Japan, including Osaka, Saitama, Kyoto, and more, from February 8 to April 7, 2024. For additional information and ticket purchase, fans can visit the event's official website (Japanese) or the English version of VS PARK's website.