en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Japan’s Yashima in Chennai for Joint Exercise with Indian Coast Guard

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:36 am EST
Japan’s Yashima in Chennai for Joint Exercise with Indian Coast Guard

The Japan Coast Guard ship ‘Yashima’ dropped anchor on the shores of Chennai this Wednesday, setting the stage for a collaborative exercise with the Indian Coast Guard. Dubbed ‘Sahyog Kaijin’, this joint operation is slated to transpire on January 12, off the coast of Chennai, under the aegis of the Headquarters, Coast Guard Region East.

Strengthening Bonds of Maritime Cooperation

Yashima’s four-day Chennai visit reflects a significant stride in fortifying the ties between the two Asian nations’ maritime security forces. The Japanese vessel was greeted with a ceremonious welcome at the Chennai port, a demonstration of India’s longstanding hospitality and respect towards its international allies. This visit marks a crucial milestone in the strengthening of collaboration and interoperability between the two coast guards, who are committed to ensuring the safety and security of their respective national waters and beyond.

Meeting of the Commanders

At the helm of the Yashima is Captain Yuichi Motoyama, who met with Inspector General Donny Michael, TM Commander, Coast Guard Region East at the Indian Coast Guard Regional Headquarters in Chennai. Their meeting symbolizes the mutual commitment of both nations to the cause of maritime safety and security. As leaders of their respective maritime forces, the meeting between Captain Motoyama and Inspector General Michael promises to steer the joint exercise in a direction that promotes mutual learning and reinforces the bond between the two coast guards.

‘Sahyog Kaijin’: A Step Towards a Secure Maritime Future

The upcoming joint exercise ‘Sahyog Kaijin’ is more than just a display of naval prowess. It is a testament to the shared vision of Japan and India for a secure and peaceful maritime future. By honing their skills and enhancing their interoperability through such exercises, the Japan and Indian Coast Guards are not just strengthening their own forces, but also contributing to the broader goal of maintaining peace and security in the region. As the Yashima sails in Chennai’s waters, it carries with it the promise of a robust, cooperative relationship between two guardians of the sea, bound by their shared mission of safeguarding their nations and their waters.

0
India International Relations Japan
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
26 seconds ago
Republic Day Celebrations Lead to Temporary Closure of Rashtrapati Bhavan Tour
Historic Rashtrapati Bhavan (Circuit-1) tour, a prominent attraction for locals and tourists alike, announced its closure to the public from January 23 to 29, 2024. This interruption is due to the annual Republic Day Parade and Beating the Retreat Ceremony, essential components of India’s patriotic celebrations. Implication of the Tour Closure The closure implies the
Republic Day Celebrations Lead to Temporary Closure of Rashtrapati Bhavan Tour
Court Restrains Operation of Food Court in Historic Town Hall Amid Heritage Concerns
2 mins ago
Court Restrains Operation of Food Court in Historic Town Hall Amid Heritage Concerns
Mastermind of Dehradun's Reliance Jewellery Showroom Heist Arrested in Bihar
2 mins ago
Mastermind of Dehradun's Reliance Jewellery Showroom Heist Arrested in Bihar
Rashtrapati Bhavan Circuit-1 Tour Suspended for Republic Day Celebrations
32 seconds ago
Rashtrapati Bhavan Circuit-1 Tour Suspended for Republic Day Celebrations
Clarkson Studio: An Epicenter of Musical Talent in February
36 seconds ago
Clarkson Studio: An Epicenter of Musical Talent in February
APPSC Extends Application Deadline for Group II Services Vacancies
45 seconds ago
APPSC Extends Application Deadline for Group II Services Vacancies
Latest Headlines
World News
Justin Thomas Discusses Tiger Woods' Future in Golf: A Story of Resilience
39 seconds
Justin Thomas Discusses Tiger Woods' Future in Golf: A Story of Resilience
Anaheim Ducks' Trevor Zegras Sidelined with Severe Lower-Body Injury
39 seconds
Anaheim Ducks' Trevor Zegras Sidelined with Severe Lower-Body Injury
Agni Chopra, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Son, Dazzles in Ranji Trophy Debut
2 mins
Agni Chopra, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Son, Dazzles in Ranji Trophy Debut
Golden State Warriors' Early Tipoff: A New Norm in NBA Schedules
3 mins
Golden State Warriors' Early Tipoff: A New Norm in NBA Schedules
Poland's First Political Prisoners Since 1989: MPs Kamiński and Wąsik Arrested Amid Controversy
3 mins
Poland's First Political Prisoners Since 1989: MPs Kamiński and Wąsik Arrested Amid Controversy
Travis Kelce's Valentine Challenge: Making it Special for Taylor Swift
3 mins
Travis Kelce's Valentine Challenge: Making it Special for Taylor Swift
Phidarian Mathis Battles Injuries and Mental Health to Make NFL Comeback; Washington Commanders Dismiss Coach Ron Rivera
4 mins
Phidarian Mathis Battles Injuries and Mental Health to Make NFL Comeback; Washington Commanders Dismiss Coach Ron Rivera
Controversy Mars Kecmanovic's Adelaide International Run
4 mins
Controversy Mars Kecmanovic's Adelaide International Run
John Lineker Praises ONE Championship's Bantamweight Division, Eyes Title Comeback
4 mins
John Lineker Praises ONE Championship's Bantamweight Division, Eyes Title Comeback
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
6 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app