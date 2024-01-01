Tsunami Waves Strike Japan’s Coastline Following 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, 5-Meter Waves Expected

A powerful earthquake rocked the heart of Japan on Monday, registering a magnitude of 7.5 on the Richter scale, according to the US Geological Survey. The ground-shaking event struck the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture at around 4:10 pm local time, prompting the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center to issue immediate tsunami warnings and evacuation orders for residents within a 300-kilometer radius of the seismic epicenter.

Immediate Tsunami Warnings and Evacuation

The sudden jolt was followed by a 1.2-meter tsunami hitting the shores of Wajima city. Further, a predicted tsunami of up to five meters was anticipated in Noto. In response, broadcasters across Japan interrupted regular programming to impart emergency information, urging inhabitants to prioritize their safety and shift to higher ground. The Japan Meteorological Agency reported a flurry of subsequent quakes in the region, including a 5.7 magnitude quake at 4:06 pm and several others ranging from 4.5 to 6.2 in magnitude.

Japan’s Preparedness for Seismic Events

Japan, a country no stranger to seismic activities, has stringent building codes and conducts regular emergency preparedness drills, a testament to its history that has been scarred by devastating earthquakes. The 2011 earthquake and tsunami, which resulted in significant loss of life and a nuclear disaster, are still fresh in the memory of the nation. The echoes of past disasters, such as the 1923 Tokyo earthquake, underline the importance of these measures in a country prone to seismic activities.

Impact of the Earthquake

Following the quake, more than 36,000 households in Ishikawa and Toyama prefectures were left without power, and several buildings collapsed in Ishikawa. However, comforting news came from Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority, which confirmed no irregularities at nuclear power plants in the aftermath of the quake. As the nation braces itself for potential aftershocks, the resilience and preparedness of the Japanese people are once again put to the test.