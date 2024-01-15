en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Japan

Japan’s Solar Energy Surge: A Beacon for Renewable Power

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:43 am EST
Japan’s Solar Energy Surge: A Beacon for Renewable Power

Over the past decade, Japan has witnessed a substantial surge in solar energy production, a result of its broader efforts to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and shift towards renewable energy sources. In the fiscal year 2021, Japan generated approximately 86 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity from solar energy, a noteworthy rise from the mere five TWh produced in fiscal 2012. This pivotal growth has positioned solar power as the largest renewable energy source in Japan, surpassing hydropower and reflecting global trends where countries are investing heavily in renewable energy to combat climate change and secure energy independence.

Solar PV Tracker Market and the Revolution

The solar PV tracker market, projected to grow by USD 9.7 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 18.1%, is revolutionizing the solar industry by enhancing the efficiency of photovoltaic tracking systems. With North America accounting for 32% of the market growth, the single-axis tracker segment is anticipated to witness significant growth. Big businesses like Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. have made substantial investments in solar power, signalling a burgeoning interest among utilities in building and owning solar farms.

Photovoltaic Technology and the Future

Professor Martin Green, a pioneer of photovoltaic technology, urges the solar industry to focus on increasing the yearly installed capacity tenfold in the next decade. This push comes amidst a tenfold increase in installation rates witnessed over the past decade, as solar power emerges as one of the cheapest electricity generation methods. Despite challenges of durability and toxicity in the potential use of perovskites, there is optimism about improving solar cell efficiency from 20% to over 40%.

Japan’s New Low-Carbon Power Capacity Market

Japan is set to launch a new capacity market for low-carbon power, allowing energy storage projects to participate in competitive capacity auctions. Hosted by OCCTO, the ‘Long-term Decarbonization Power Source Auction’ will initially offer 4GW, with the figure reassessed based on future supply needs. This new capacity market is expected to significantly impact the country’s battery storage market, with energy storage resources limited to 1GW in the initial auction. The Japanese BESS market is ready for scale-up, with plans for a 500MW/2,000MWh project in the country in 2026.

0
Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Japan

See more
1 min ago
Hydropower Gains Steady Support in Japan Amid Global Shift Towards Renewable Energy
A recent survey conducted in Japan in October 2022 has unveiled that approximately 55% of respondents support the use of hydropower for future energy generation. This finding reaffirms a longstanding preference for hydropower among the Japanese population, a trend that has remained consistent over the past decade. Among renewable energy sources, hydropower ranks highly, coming
Hydropower Gains Steady Support in Japan Amid Global Shift Towards Renewable Energy
Japan's Nikkei 225 Index Hits 33-year High Amid Supportive Policies
10 mins ago
Japan's Nikkei 225 Index Hits 33-year High Amid Supportive Policies
Nguyen Filip Takes Responsibility for Vietnam's Loss in Asian Cup Showdown
13 mins ago
Nguyen Filip Takes Responsibility for Vietnam's Loss in Asian Cup Showdown
Japan's Corporate Governance Shift: Top Tier Firms Disclose Capital Plans
2 mins ago
Japan's Corporate Governance Shift: Top Tier Firms Disclose Capital Plans
Snack Basue Season 1 Episode 2: Release Date, Time, and Where to Watch
7 mins ago
Snack Basue Season 1 Episode 2: Release Date, Time, and Where to Watch
Japanese Hoverbike Pioneer A.L.I. Technologies Files for Bankruptcy
9 mins ago
Japanese Hoverbike Pioneer A.L.I. Technologies Files for Bankruptcy
Latest Headlines
World News
Impending Exit of Seasoned MPs Sparks Concern in Ghana's Parliament
2 mins
Impending Exit of Seasoned MPs Sparks Concern in Ghana's Parliament
NAM Summit 2024: Uganda Hosts Crucial Meeting on Palestine under General Jeje Odongo's Leadership
2 mins
NAM Summit 2024: Uganda Hosts Crucial Meeting on Palestine under General Jeje Odongo's Leadership
Florida's Governor DeSantis: A Perspective from the Trump Base
2 mins
Florida's Governor DeSantis: A Perspective from the Trump Base
Gravesend Rugby Club Suffers Defeat in Relegation Battle against Sidcup
2 mins
Gravesend Rugby Club Suffers Defeat in Relegation Battle against Sidcup
Black Stars' Defender Alexander Djiku Determined to Turn the Tide at AFCON
2 mins
Black Stars' Defender Alexander Djiku Determined to Turn the Tide at AFCON
Virat Kohli's Nostalgic Shot Highlights India's T20I Victory Over Afghanistan
2 mins
Virat Kohli's Nostalgic Shot Highlights India's T20I Victory Over Afghanistan
Panelists Highlight Breast Cancer Challenges and the Importance of Self-Advocacy in Health
2 mins
Panelists Highlight Breast Cancer Challenges and the Importance of Self-Advocacy in Health
Lower Back Pain: A Tale of Two Pains
2 mins
Lower Back Pain: A Tale of Two Pains
Study Reveals Effectiveness of European Commission's OIOO Mechanism
2 mins
Study Reveals Effectiveness of European Commission's OIOO Mechanism
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
5 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
34 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app