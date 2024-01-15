Japan’s Solar Energy Surge: A Beacon for Renewable Power

Over the past decade, Japan has witnessed a substantial surge in solar energy production, a result of its broader efforts to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and shift towards renewable energy sources. In the fiscal year 2021, Japan generated approximately 86 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity from solar energy, a noteworthy rise from the mere five TWh produced in fiscal 2012. This pivotal growth has positioned solar power as the largest renewable energy source in Japan, surpassing hydropower and reflecting global trends where countries are investing heavily in renewable energy to combat climate change and secure energy independence.

Solar PV Tracker Market and the Revolution

The solar PV tracker market, projected to grow by USD 9.7 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 18.1%, is revolutionizing the solar industry by enhancing the efficiency of photovoltaic tracking systems. With North America accounting for 32% of the market growth, the single-axis tracker segment is anticipated to witness significant growth. Big businesses like Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. have made substantial investments in solar power, signalling a burgeoning interest among utilities in building and owning solar farms.

Photovoltaic Technology and the Future

Professor Martin Green, a pioneer of photovoltaic technology, urges the solar industry to focus on increasing the yearly installed capacity tenfold in the next decade. This push comes amidst a tenfold increase in installation rates witnessed over the past decade, as solar power emerges as one of the cheapest electricity generation methods. Despite challenges of durability and toxicity in the potential use of perovskites, there is optimism about improving solar cell efficiency from 20% to over 40%.

Japan’s New Low-Carbon Power Capacity Market

Japan is set to launch a new capacity market for low-carbon power, allowing energy storage projects to participate in competitive capacity auctions. Hosted by OCCTO, the ‘Long-term Decarbonization Power Source Auction’ will initially offer 4GW, with the figure reassessed based on future supply needs. This new capacity market is expected to significantly impact the country’s battery storage market, with energy storage resources limited to 1GW in the initial auction. The Japanese BESS market is ready for scale-up, with plans for a 500MW/2,000MWh project in the country in 2026.