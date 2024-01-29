Japan's SLIM Spacecraft Regains Power, Resuming Lunar Mission

Japan's lunar explorer, SLIM (Smart Lander for Investigating Moon), has successfully resumed operations on the Moon after regaining power. The spacecraft's solar panels, which had been incorrectly angled, causing a power outage lasting over a week, have been rectified. The successful restoration of power has enabled SLIM to continue its mission of studying the lunar surface, particularly the mineral olivine, believed to originate from the Moon's mantle. The accuracy in SLIM's landing, within 100 meters of the target site, has positioned Japan as the fifth country to achieve a successful Moon landing.

SLIM's Breakthrough in Lunar Exploration

The pinpoint accuracy of SLIM's landing, within less than 10 meters of the target site, marks a breakthrough in vision-based landing technology. The spacecraft has resumed operations to examine these olivine rocks, hoping to unravel the origins of the Moon. Despite losing thrust from one of its main engines shortly before touchdown, SLIM safely landed and deployed a rover. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has not yet announced a specific date for the conclusion of SLIM's operations on the Moon.

Power Failure: A Temporary Setback

SLIM's power failure, caused by an erroneous positioning of its solar panels, resulted in a temporary halt of operations. The restoration of power, however, has marked a significant milestone for Japan's space exploration efforts. The lighting conditions shift has allowed the spacecraft's solar cells to catch sunlight once again, enabling the spacecraft to resume its operations and re-establish communication with JAXA.

Implications for Future Lunar Exploration

The precise landing technology demonstrated by SLIM could pave the way for future exploration of hilly moon poles, potential sources of fuel, water, and oxygen. This successful restoration of power, following a remarkably precise landing, solidifies Japan's position in the field of lunar exploration. As the lunar night approaches, SLIM continues to transmit data back to Earth, providing valuable insights for lunar studies.