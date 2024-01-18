en English
Japan

Japan’s SLIM Probe: A Precision Leap in Lunar Exploration

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:43 am EST
Japan’s national space agency, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), marked a significant milestone in space exploration on September 7, 2023, with the successful launch of a lunar lander, nicknamed ‘Moon Sniper’ or Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM). The launch took place from the Tanegashima Space Center, located on Tanegashima Island. This historic event, documented in a photograph taken by Kyodo, was reported by esteemed journalist Kantaro Komiya.

SLIM: Aiming for Precision

The SLIM probe is designed to land within 100 meters of its target using an experimental technology named ‘vision-based navigation’. The mission is not just about reaching the moon; it also aims to address the challenges of lunar landings, reduce launch costs, and explore the potential for life sustenance on the moon. JAXA’s mission, however, has not been without hurdles. The agency has faced setbacks such as the manual destruction of the initial model of the new flagship rocket H3 and failures to launch an Epsilon small rocket in 2022.

A Historic Lunar Landing

Equipped with ‘smart eyes’—onboard cameras and artificial intelligence, SLIM will attempt a ‘pinpoint’ landing near a small crater named Shinoli, located in the equatorial region of the Moon. If successful, SLIM will become the first Japanese spacecraft to achieve a soft landing on the Moon, making Japan the sixth nation to accomplish this feat. This precision landing technology is crucial for future explorations, especially in the search for lunar water and assessing the moon’s habitability.

Japan’s Ambitious Space Plans

In spite of the setbacks, Japan is looking to play a bigger role in space exploration. It has plans for a joint lunar exploration with India in 2025 and is also partnering with the US. The success of the SLIM mission could grant Japan a significant advantage in upcoming international missions like Artemis. The high-precision technology developed by JAXA is expected to become a powerful tool in future exploration of hilly moon poles. The SLIM probe will also deploy two mini-probes – a hopping vehicle and a wheeled rover – that will take pictures of the spacecraft.

Japan
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

