Japan's SLIM Overcomes Challenges to Land on Moon: An Unprecedented Lunar Exploration

On January 20, 2024, the world witnessed a significant milestone in lunar exploration as Japan's Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) made a challenging yet triumphant landing on the Moon's surface. However, the initial joy was tempered by a hiccup — the spacecraft landed upside down, hindering its solar panels from harnessing sunlight and generating power. This incident raised questions about SLIM's potential to fulfill its mission.

The Dawn of a Lunar Day and Revival

As the lunar day dawned, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) managed to reestablish communication with SLIM, resuscitating its purpose. The resurrection of SLIM is a testament to the resilience and technological expertise of JAXA's engineers who managed to troubleshoot the issue effectively.

SLIM's Mission and Objectives

SLIM's objectives are multifold. It is tasked with capturing images of the Moon's surface and transmitting them back to Earth. More intriguingly, it is to analyze the composition of olivine rocks using its multi-band spectral camera. These explorations are expected to provide invaluable insights into the Moon's formation and evolution.

One of the theories that SLIM's mission aims to provide evidence for is the 'giant-impact hypothesis,' suggesting that the Moon was created from a collision between Earth and another planet. The probe's operations on the Moon are currently uncertain due to its design limitations, which may not allow it to survive another lunar night.

Japan – The Fifth Moon Explorer

SLIM's landing site is near the Shioli crater, a region swathed in volcanic rock. Despite the initial challenges, the spacecraft landed remarkably close to its intended target, missing by just 55 meters. The mission also included two autonomous probes that were released before SLIM's touchdown to record data about the landing and the lunar environment.

This achievement has catapulted Japan into an elite group of countries that have successfully reached the Moon's surface — the United States, the Soviet Union, China, and India. With enough solar power to operate for several Earth days, possibly until Thursday, only time will tell if SLIM can survive the extreme cold of another lunar night and continue to unveil the mysteries of our celestial neighbor.