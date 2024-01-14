en English
Asia

Japan’s PM Fumio Kishida Doubles Earthquake Relief Budget to $6.9 Billion

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:58 am EST
Japan’s PM Fumio Kishida Doubles Earthquake Relief Budget to $6.9 Billion

In a decisive move to bolster disaster relief, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has announced plans to double the country’s budget reserves for earthquake relief in the upcoming fiscal year. This strategic decision, which raises the budget to a substantial 1 trillion yen (about $6.9 billion), follows the recent seismic incident that severely impacted northwest Japan.

A Response to Recent Events

The Prime Minister’s announcement comes in the aftermath of a major earthquake that jolted the northwest region of Japan earlier this month. The hefty increase in relief funds is a clear indication of the government’s commitment to ensure that adequate resources are readily available in the face of such calamitous events. The Prime Minister’s announcement was made during his visit to the quake-affected region, underlining the gravity of the situation.

Commitment to Disaster Management

With the increased budget, the Japanese government is demonstrating its commitment to effective disaster management. The budget augmentation is a practical response to the country’s vulnerability to earthquakes, focusing on ensuring adequate relief and recovery mechanisms. Japan’s decision to double its budget reserve for earthquake relief is a testament to its commitment to safeguarding its citizens against the devastating effects of natural disasters.

The Financial Implications

The financial update, reported by Makiko Yamazaki and edited by Christian Schmollinger, highlights the government’s willingness to allocate substantial resources towards disaster relief. The exchange rate cited for reference in the announcement is 1 dollar to 144.9000 yen. This significant financial commitment underscores the urgency and importance the Japanese government attributes to disaster preparedness and relief.

Asia Japan
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

