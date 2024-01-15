Japan's Noto Region Makes Strides Toward Recovery after Devastating Earthquake

Two weeks post the devastating New Year's Day earthquake in Japan's Noto region, the first signs of recovery are emerging. The earthquake, measuring a magnitude of 7.6, resulted in the loss of at least 222 lives, injured thousands, and left over 20 individuals missing. Approximately 20,000 people were displaced, their homes damaged or destroyed, and found temporary refuge in various facilities such as school gymnasiums and community centers.

Reopening of Schools: A Step Towards Normalcy

In a positive turn of events, schools in some of the most affected towns including Wajima and Noto, have begun to reopen. This has allowed students to step back into a semblance of normalcy, albeit some continue to remain absent due to the quake's impact on their families. While a majority of schools in Ishikawa prefecture have reopened, around 50 remain closed due to damage.

Resumption of Train Services and Waste Disposal

Limited train services have resumed, providing a much-needed relief to residents. Garbage collection services have also been reinitiated. However, many are still grappling with a lack of basic utilities. Over 55,000 homes are without running water and 9,100 without electricity. The repair work is expected to stretch over several months.

Government Pledge for Reconstruction

The Japanese government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, has faced criticism for its response to the disaster. However, it has pledged significant funds for reconstruction. The local economy, particularly the farming and fishing industries, have been severely impacted. The majority of fishing ports and numerous boats suffered damage. Emperor Naruhito, in his first public appearance since the earthquake, expressed his condolences to the victims and their families and acknowledged the efforts of relief workers, including the Tokyo police.