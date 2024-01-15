en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Japan’s Nikkei Index Peaks at 34-Year High, Driven by Shipping Sector Rally

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:22 am EST
Japan’s Nikkei Index Peaks at 34-Year High, Driven by Shipping Sector Rally

Japan’s benchmark stock index, the Nikkei, has reached an unprecedented 34-year high, crossing the 36,000 mark. This milestone, primarily driven by a significant rally in the shipping sector, reflects a renewed wave of investor optimism regarding Japan’s economic recovery and the global rebound from the pandemic-induced downturn.

Shipping Companies Spearhead Rally

The surge in the Nikkei index is largely credited to the strong performance of the shipping sector, which has witnessed a spike in demand and profitability. A combination of supply chain disruptions and a surge in global trade activity has led to a rise in shipping rates, benefitting shipping firms significantly. The Tokyo Stock Exchange’s shippers’ index jumped by an impressive 5.3% to lead the gains among the 33 industry groups.

Implications of Nikkei’s Surge

The Nikkei’s rise is seen as a vital indicator of the overall health of the Japanese economy. It has spurred a positive impact on investor sentiment, both domestically and internationally. However, this rapid escalation has also led to ‘overbought’ conditions, with the relative strength index (RSI) for the Nikkei climbing to 76.41, a level above 70 generally signals overheating in the market.

Monetary Policies and Economic Measures

Additionally, the Nikkei’s peak is viewed as a reflection of the effectiveness of monetary policies and economic measures instituted by the Japanese government and the Bank of Japan to stimulate growth and combat deflationary pressures. These include a retreat in U.S. bond yields and a stabilization in the yen exchange rate, which have contributed to buoying investor sentiment.

As the world watches Japan’s Nikkei index reach this historic high, it serves as a beacon of hope for global economic recovery. However, alongside these promising developments, investors must also be mindful of potential downside risks and market volatility that could arise from such rapid growth.

0
Business Economy Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
7 seconds ago
Metair Announces Leadership Change: Paul O'Flaherty Steps in as New CEO
Metair, a leading player in the automotive components and batteries industry, has ushered in a new chapter with the appointment of Paul O’Flaherty as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective from February 2024. A Chartered Accountant by profession, O’Flaherty is recognized for his successful track record in spearheading turnarounds, restructurings, mergers, and acquisitions, as well
Metair Announces Leadership Change: Paul O'Flaherty Steps in as New CEO
Leveraging Field Service Management for Efficient Asset Management
2 mins ago
Leveraging Field Service Management for Efficient Asset Management
Morrisons' Huggies Baby Wipes Deal Sparks Excitement and Debate Among Parents
2 mins ago
Morrisons' Huggies Baby Wipes Deal Sparks Excitement and Debate Among Parents
X Corp. Forecasts Robust 2024 Growth: Eyes Rural Demand Recovery
42 seconds ago
X Corp. Forecasts Robust 2024 Growth: Eyes Rural Demand Recovery
Tata Motors Launches Nationwide 'Customer Care Mahotsav'
1 min ago
Tata Motors Launches Nationwide 'Customer Care Mahotsav'
Wave of Store Closures Hits UK High Street as Retail Challenges Persist
1 min ago
Wave of Store Closures Hits UK High Street as Retail Challenges Persist
Latest Headlines
World News
Foreign Minister Igli Hasani's Regional Tour: A Move Towards Enhanced Cooperation
9 seconds
Foreign Minister Igli Hasani's Regional Tour: A Move Towards Enhanced Cooperation
Israeli War Cabinet Minister Advocates for Hostage Repatriation Deal
16 seconds
Israeli War Cabinet Minister Advocates for Hostage Repatriation Deal
Breakthrough Discovery: Human Immune Cells That Can Fight Cancer and Viruses
1 min
Breakthrough Discovery: Human Immune Cells That Can Fight Cancer and Viruses
Chris Hardie's Recovery: A Journey of Resilience and Gratitude After Hip Replacement
1 min
Chris Hardie's Recovery: A Journey of Resilience and Gratitude After Hip Replacement
Azerbaijan's President Inaugurates State-of-the-art Military Hospital in Baku
2 mins
Azerbaijan's President Inaugurates State-of-the-art Military Hospital in Baku
APHC Accuses India of State Terrorism in Kashmir: Calls for Global Intervention
2 mins
APHC Accuses India of State Terrorism in Kashmir: Calls for Global Intervention
Algeria versus Angola: A Clash of Aspirations at the Africa Cup of Nations
2 mins
Algeria versus Angola: A Clash of Aspirations at the Africa Cup of Nations
BJP's Annamalai Accuses DMK and Congress of Collusion in 2G Scam Investigation
2 mins
BJP's Annamalai Accuses DMK and Congress of Collusion in 2G Scam Investigation
XNK Therapeutics' Cancer Therapy Product Gains EMA Recommendation
2 mins
XNK Therapeutics' Cancer Therapy Product Gains EMA Recommendation
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
37 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
3 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
7 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app