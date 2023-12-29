en English
Asia

Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index: Outshining Asia’s Markets in 2023

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:01 pm EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 8:49 pm EST
In a remarkable shift from the economic stagnation that marked the ‘lost decade’, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index has risen to be Asia’s top-performing market this year. The index has recorded an impressive 28% surge, reaching peaks unseen since the bubble era of 1989.

A Transformation Rooted in Structural Changes

The growth spurt of Nikkei 225 is underpinned by crucial structural changes and a weaker yen, which has bolstered the competitiveness of Japanese products on the international stage. This economic renaissance has given Japanese companies the confidence to ramp up their capital investments. A record 31.6 trillion yen ($221.03 billion) is projected to be invested in the fiscal year 2023, reflecting a bullish outlook that resonates with investors around the world, including the likes of Warren Buffet.

A Favorable Shift in Global Supply Chains

Adding to Japan’s economic resurgence is the global supply chain’s shift that favors Japan in high-tech sectors such as semiconductors. This realignment, coupled with the anticipation of a stronger yen in 2024 as global interest rates decline, further fuels the positive momentum. Other factors like inbound tourism, rising real wages, and high savings rates provide sturdy support to the economy.

The Bank of Japan, under the stewardship of its new Governor Kazuo Ueda, has started to relax its ultra-loose monetary policy. This change opens up potential for further adjustments as inflation consistently surpasses the 2% target. However, despite these adjustments, the Bank of Japan remains steadfast in its commitment to its negative interest rate policy, aiming to achieve its inflation goals sustainably.

author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

