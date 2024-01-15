en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index Hits 33-year High Amid Supportive Policies

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:35 am EST
Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index Hits 33-year High Amid Supportive Policies

The Nikkei 225, Japan’s benchmark index, is experiencing a substantial rally, achieving heights unseen since February 1990 and setting new 33-year records. This upward trend is credited to the Bank of Japan’s ultra-supportive policies, underpinned by subdued wage data and weaker household spending. These factors have created an environment conducive for the equity market to flourish.

A Positive Outlook with Long-Term Tailwinds

Market strategist Yeap Jun Rong from IG Asia anticipates several long-term tailwinds that could propel further gains. A key driver is the corporate governance reforms by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, which is considering delisting companies trading below a price-to-book ratio of one by 2026.

The Bank of America has drawn parallels between the current rally and the surge witnessed between April and June 2023, highlighting the influence of the highest Shunto wage hike in three decades. The negotiations for 2024 suggest potential wage increases, which could significantly impact the market.

Market Optimism Amid Economic Reforms

Market optimism is further fueled by expectations that Japan will break free from its deflationary cycle and reap benefits from supply chain diversification due to strained US-China relations. A weaker yen has also lured overseas investor funds, resulting in substantial net inflows to Japanese equity funds.

However, caution is advised as near-term overbought technical conditions may necessitate a temporary pause in the rally. Despite this, the prevailing upward trajectory is predicted to persist, with the Nikkei 225 potentially retesting its all-time high of 38,195 from 1990 in the upcoming months.

Outperforming Other Asian Markets

As of the latest report, the Nikkei rose 0.62%, and the Topix gained 0.84%, outperforming other Asian markets. While this rally brings optimism, investors must remain vigilant of the market’s technical condition and geopolitical influences.

0
Asia Business Japan
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
2 mins ago
Philippines' Military Plans to Enhance Presence in South China Sea Amid Disputes with China
In a significant strategic move, the Philippines’ military has announced plans to enhance its presence in the South China Sea by developing its outposts in the region. This initiative forms part of a wider strategy to bolster the country’s maritime capabilities amidst ongoing tensions with China over contested territorial claims. Fortifying Maritime Presence The military
Philippines' Military Plans to Enhance Presence in South China Sea Amid Disputes with China
Zidane Iqbal Joins Iraq for 2024 AFC Asia Cup: An Uphill Battle with High Hopes
2 hours ago
Zidane Iqbal Joins Iraq for 2024 AFC Asia Cup: An Uphill Battle with High Hopes
Asia Silica Sand Market Set for Robust Growth: Comprehensive Research Report
3 hours ago
Asia Silica Sand Market Set for Robust Growth: Comprehensive Research Report
Myanmar Unrest: Pro-Democracy Insurgents Seize Control Amid Growing Conflict
34 mins ago
Myanmar Unrest: Pro-Democracy Insurgents Seize Control Amid Growing Conflict
Arakan Army Captures Chief of 19th Military Operations Command in Myanmar Conflict
38 mins ago
Arakan Army Captures Chief of 19th Military Operations Command in Myanmar Conflict
Global Investors Eye Asia as the Next Hotspot for Data Center Investments
2 hours ago
Global Investors Eye Asia as the Next Hotspot for Data Center Investments
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Opinion Poll Forecasts Potential Landslide Conservative Defeat
5 seconds
UK Opinion Poll Forecasts Potential Landslide Conservative Defeat
U.S. Lawmakers to Vote on Stopgap Funding to Prevent Government Shutdown
19 seconds
U.S. Lawmakers to Vote on Stopgap Funding to Prevent Government Shutdown
Overseas Samoan Nationals Face Surge in Dialysis Costs Amid Healthcare Changes
29 seconds
Overseas Samoan Nationals Face Surge in Dialysis Costs Amid Healthcare Changes
Unraveling the Enduring Appeal of Donald Trump Among Supporters
43 seconds
Unraveling the Enduring Appeal of Donald Trump Among Supporters
Melbourne Park Buzzes With Anticipation for Alex de Minaur's Australian Open Match
51 seconds
Melbourne Park Buzzes With Anticipation for Alex de Minaur's Australian Open Match
EAT Forum's Global Action Director Advocates for Plant-Based Diets
1 min
EAT Forum's Global Action Director Advocates for Plant-Based Diets
Biden's Re-election Campaign Raises $97 Million in Q4 of 2023
2 mins
Biden's Re-election Campaign Raises $97 Million in Q4 of 2023
Biden’s Re-Election Campaign Amasses Record $97M in Q4
2 mins
Biden’s Re-Election Campaign Amasses Record $97M in Q4
Unraveling the Complexities of the Housing Crisis in England and the Netherlands
2 mins
Unraveling the Complexities of the Housing Crisis in England and the Netherlands
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
26 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app