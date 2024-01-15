Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index Hits 33-year High Amid Supportive Policies

The Nikkei 225, Japan’s benchmark index, is experiencing a substantial rally, achieving heights unseen since February 1990 and setting new 33-year records. This upward trend is credited to the Bank of Japan’s ultra-supportive policies, underpinned by subdued wage data and weaker household spending. These factors have created an environment conducive for the equity market to flourish.

A Positive Outlook with Long-Term Tailwinds

Market strategist Yeap Jun Rong from IG Asia anticipates several long-term tailwinds that could propel further gains. A key driver is the corporate governance reforms by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, which is considering delisting companies trading below a price-to-book ratio of one by 2026.

The Bank of America has drawn parallels between the current rally and the surge witnessed between April and June 2023, highlighting the influence of the highest Shunto wage hike in three decades. The negotiations for 2024 suggest potential wage increases, which could significantly impact the market.

Market Optimism Amid Economic Reforms

Market optimism is further fueled by expectations that Japan will break free from its deflationary cycle and reap benefits from supply chain diversification due to strained US-China relations. A weaker yen has also lured overseas investor funds, resulting in substantial net inflows to Japanese equity funds.

However, caution is advised as near-term overbought technical conditions may necessitate a temporary pause in the rally. Despite this, the prevailing upward trajectory is predicted to persist, with the Nikkei 225 potentially retesting its all-time high of 38,195 from 1990 in the upcoming months.

Outperforming Other Asian Markets

As of the latest report, the Nikkei rose 0.62%, and the Topix gained 0.84%, outperforming other Asian markets. While this rally brings optimism, investors must remain vigilant of the market’s technical condition and geopolitical influences.