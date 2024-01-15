en English
Japan’s Nikkei 225 Hits 33-Year High, Breaching 35,000 Mark

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:09 am EST
Japan’s Nikkei 225 Hits 33-Year High, Breaching 35,000 Mark

Japan’s benchmark index, the Nikkei 225, has recently surpassed a significant milestone, reaching a 33-year high not seen since February 1990. The index’s powerful performance was part of a broader rally that began in early January, with the Topix index hitting similar highs. This surge has not only rewritten market records but also spurred optimism among analysts regarding the durability of the upward trend.

Key Factors Driving the Rally

Market strategist Yeap Jun Rong from IG Asia attributes this upward trend to several factors. Prime among them is Japan’s ability to maintain ultra-accommodative monetary policies, spurred by subdued wage data and weaker household spending. The continued investment in equities is encouraged by this favourable policy environment.

Another significant factor is the corporate governance measures implemented by the Tokyo Stock Exchange. These measures, which push companies to maintain a price-to-book ratio above one or risk delisting by 2026, have had a positive impact on the market.

Shunto Wage Negotiations and Market Implications

The Bank of America has drawn parallels between the current rally and a previous rise in the Nikkei between April and June 2023. It predicts significant wage increases in 2024 following the Shunto wage negotiations. Rising real wages could have a substantial impact on the market, potentially driving further growth.

Breaking Free from Deflation

Japan’s market rally is also seen as a response to the potential of breaking free from a deflationary cycle. The promise of gaining advantages from supply chain diversification amid tensions between the US and China has added to this optimism. The weakening yen, meanwhile, has attracted overseas investment, leading to a significant increase in net inflows to Japanese equity funds in December.

Future Prospects

Analysts from the Bank of America suggest that while the valuation of Japanese markets is not considered stretched, equities may not have as much upside potential as in the previous run-up. However, they do not dismiss the possibility of further rises, with the Nikkei 225 potentially retesting its 1990 high in the coming months. Despite overbought technical conditions suggesting a short-term pause, the general expectation is that the upward trend will persist.

Business Economy Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

