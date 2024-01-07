Japan’s Nighttime Economy: Snack Tours Draw Global Tourists

An emerging trend in Japan’s nightlife is capturing the attention of overseas tourists in search of authentic experiences beyond conventional attractions. Known as the “snack” tour, English-speaking guides lead small groups of tourists through various small bars, or ‘snacks,’ often run by women referred to as ‘mama-san.’ These immersive cultural experiences, which include food, drinks, karaoke, and interaction with local patrons, are becoming increasingly popular, particularly in Tokyo’s vibrant Shimbashi business district.

Delving Deeper into Japanese Culture

Despite language barriers, tourists such as Australia’s Dan Ridley are finding these tours a compelling way to delve deeper into Japanese culture. Launched in December of last year, the tours are gaining popularity, providing an intimate glimpse into the charm of Japan’s after-dark economy.

Revitalizing the Struggling Snack Economy

Mayuko Igarashi, CEO of tour operator Make.LLC, initiated the snack-hopping tours online during the COVID-19 pandemic as a lifeline to aid struggling snack owners. Part of their appeal among foreigners is the global exposure of Japanese snacks in anime and video games. Priced at 15,000 yen, these tours include visits to two snacks, quizzes on Japanese language and culture, and have become a part of Japan’s broader efforts to capitalize on its nighttime economy.

Japan’s Changing Attitude Towards Nightlife

The tourism ministry defines the nighttime economy as business activities conducted between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., encompassing a variety of services from bar hopping to projection mapping on landmarks. Since 2016, Japan’s legal restrictions have eased, signalling a shift in attitude towards nightlife. Another emerging nighttime activity for tourists is the night cruise in Yokohama, which offers views of illuminated factories and historical landmarks. Though less popular among foreign visitors, it contributes to the variety of experiences available.

In the face of an evolving cultural landscape, Japan is seeking to expand the economic, cultural, and social benefits of its after-dark activities, emphasizing their role in fostering community and connections.