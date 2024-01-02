en English
Japan

Japan’s New Year Shaken: Magnitude 7.5 Earthquake Rocks West Coast

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:05 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 10:21 am EST
Japan's New Year Shaken: Magnitude 7.5 Earthquake Rocks West Coast

In the early hours of the New Year, an earthquake of significant magnitude shook Japan’s west coast. The seismic event, recorded at a magnitude of 7.5, struck the Ishikawa prefecture, leading to a tsunami warning issued for the area. The tremors were potent, causing considerable damage to local structures, including the AEON MALL Shinkomatsu in Komatsu, where the impact was visibly harsh.

Inside the Eye of the Storm

Video footage from the mall revealed extensive damage. Products and shelves were upturned, and the scene was chaotic. The earthquake didn’t just disturb the merchandise and fixtures; it also disrupted the mall’s infrastructure. Broken sprinklers caused a continuous flow of water, exacerbating the emergency situation. Shoppers evacuated as water pooled on the floor, and on-site sources described the overall condition of the mall as ‘a mess’.

Describing the dire circumstances, a source cited falling objects, loud noises, and a state of disarray, making the mall resemble ‘hell’. The footage capturing these events was shared via Storyful by a user identified as _tikuwa_1, providing an unfiltered look at the earthquake’s aftermath.

(Read Also: Powerful Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Western Coast: Rescue Operations Underway)

Response and Recovery

Reacting to the catastrophe, over 1,000 first responders arrived to help, alongside more than 2,000 firefighters diligently working in the region. A tsunami warning was initially issued but later downgraded. In the immediate vicinity of the epicenter, 147 earthquakes with a magnitude of 1 or higher were recorded, with a magnitude 5.6 earthquake occurring on Tuesday. The chief cabinet secretary underscored the threat of further earthquakes or tsunamis.

(Read Also: Powerful Earthquake Shakes Central Japan: A First-Hand Account)

Impact and Aftermath

Monday’s powerful earthquakes in western Japan resulted in at least 48 confirmed deaths and caused extensive damage to buildings, vehicles, and boats. A series of about 100 aftershocks followed in the 24 hours after the initial magnitude 7.5 earthquake. Rescue and recovery efforts are still ongoing in the Noto region of Ishikawa prefecture, the epicenter of the earthquake. The Japanese military deployed 1,000 soldiers to aid these efforts. At present, around 33,000 homes in Ishikawa are without power, and nearly 20,000 homes are grappling with water supply issues.

Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

