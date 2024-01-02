Japan’s New Year Nightmare: Deadly Earthquake Rattles the Nation

On the dawn of the New Year, Japan was gripped by a significant seismic event. A potent earthquake of 7.6 magnitude struck its western coast, marking a violent start to 2023. The catastrophic natural disaster prompted authorities to issue a tsunami warning, which was subsequently revoked. Despite this, the population was advised to seek safety on higher ground due to possible tidal changes.

Immediate Aftermath

The earthquake’s immediate impact was extensive, leading to the collapse of buildings and igniting fires that consumed about 200 structures. Areas like Wajima, a city known for its lacquerware and fishing port, bore the brunt of the disaster. The city was left in ruins with numerous casualties, collapsed buildings, and raging fires. The disaster displaced thousands, forcing them to seek shelter in evacuation centers.

Continuing Threat

The earthquake’s aftershocks posed a continuous threat to the already shaken region. Power outages disrupted the lives of the survivors, stranding passengers on bullet trains for up to 11 hours. The tremor also brought transportation to a standstill, suspending rail services, ferries, and flights into the affected Noto province.

Death Toll and Ongoing Rescue Efforts

By the next day, the death toll had risen to 48, with many more injured. Rescue efforts are ongoing, with approximately 120 people still awaiting rescue. The Prime Minister of Japan called the operations a ‘battle against time.’ The United States has extended its support, assuring Japan of any necessary assistance.

In a twist of events, the earthquake also caused a fire at Tokyo’s Haneda airport, resulting in the death of five crew members on a Japan Coast Guard plane. This untimely disaster added to the country’s woes, further complicating an already dire situation.