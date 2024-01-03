Japan’s New Year Earthquake: A Reminder of Seismic History and Resilience

As the clock struck midnight, welcoming the dawn of the New Year, Japan was hit by a powerful earthquake. It was a stark reminder of the country’s precarious position on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a hotbed of seismic activity. This quake, with its epicenter 300 kilometers away on the Noto Peninsula, sent waves of weak, lateral shaking through the country, disrupting traditional celebrations and meals such as osechi cuisine and otoso sake.

Seismic History and Resilience

Earthquakes are not a novel phenomenon in Japan. The country’s landscape, adorned with many dormant volcanoes, offers both natural beauty and risks, as eruptions can and do happen. The country’s long history of seismic events includes the devastating 1923 Great Kanto Earthquake and the 2011 Great Tohoku Earthquake, the latter triggering a nuclear disaster at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear site.

Yet, Japan’s resilience in the face of such disasters is renowned. The government invests heavily in disaster preparation, integrating earthquake preparedness into everyday culture. Buildings are constructed to sway with vibrations, and earthquake warning systems are in place, contributing to a relatively low death toll compared to the frequency and intensity of these seismic events.

The Noto Peninsula Quake

The New Year’s Day earthquake, a 7.5-magnitude quake struck the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa prefecture, causing widespread destruction. The confirmed death toll stands at 62, and over 300 people have been injured. With more than 31,800 people seeking refuge in shelters, the quake has left tens of thousands of homes destroyed, and nearly 34,000 households without power.

Complicating the relief efforts were heavy rain, landslides, and repeated aftershocks. Despite the damage, public warnings and quick response limited the impact to some extent, proving the effectiveness of Japan’s top-down and bottom-up approach to disaster preparedness.

Living with the Quakes

Even though the people of Japan have become accustomed to the minor tremors that occur frequently, the threat of ‘the Big One,’ a major earthquake expected to hit Tokyo, looms large. Coupled with the possibility of an eruption from Mount Fuji and other natural hazards like typhoons and hornets, living with the constant threat of natural disasters has become a part of life in Japan.