en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Japan

Japan’s New Year Earthquake: A Reminder of Seismic History and Resilience

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:05 am EST
Japan’s New Year Earthquake: A Reminder of Seismic History and Resilience

As the clock struck midnight, welcoming the dawn of the New Year, Japan was hit by a powerful earthquake. It was a stark reminder of the country’s precarious position on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a hotbed of seismic activity. This quake, with its epicenter 300 kilometers away on the Noto Peninsula, sent waves of weak, lateral shaking through the country, disrupting traditional celebrations and meals such as osechi cuisine and otoso sake.

Seismic History and Resilience

Earthquakes are not a novel phenomenon in Japan. The country’s landscape, adorned with many dormant volcanoes, offers both natural beauty and risks, as eruptions can and do happen. The country’s long history of seismic events includes the devastating 1923 Great Kanto Earthquake and the 2011 Great Tohoku Earthquake, the latter triggering a nuclear disaster at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear site.

Yet, Japan’s resilience in the face of such disasters is renowned. The government invests heavily in disaster preparation, integrating earthquake preparedness into everyday culture. Buildings are constructed to sway with vibrations, and earthquake warning systems are in place, contributing to a relatively low death toll compared to the frequency and intensity of these seismic events.

The Noto Peninsula Quake

The New Year’s Day earthquake, a 7.5-magnitude quake struck the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa prefecture, causing widespread destruction. The confirmed death toll stands at 62, and over 300 people have been injured. With more than 31,800 people seeking refuge in shelters, the quake has left tens of thousands of homes destroyed, and nearly 34,000 households without power.

Complicating the relief efforts were heavy rain, landslides, and repeated aftershocks. Despite the damage, public warnings and quick response limited the impact to some extent, proving the effectiveness of Japan’s top-down and bottom-up approach to disaster preparedness.

Living with the Quakes

Even though the people of Japan have become accustomed to the minor tremors that occur frequently, the threat of ‘the Big One,’ a major earthquake expected to hit Tokyo, looms large. Coupled with the possibility of an eruption from Mount Fuji and other natural hazards like typhoons and hornets, living with the constant threat of natural disasters has become a part of life in Japan.

0
Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

'Our Dating Story Season 1': A Tale of Unexpected Love Unfolds on Crunchyroll

By BNN Correspondents

Osaka Man Arrested For Attempted Murder: A Tale of Two Tragic Incidents

By BNN Correspondents

Korean Man Arrested for Non-Consensual Upskirt Filming in Japan

By BNN Correspondents

Puyallup Couple's GoFundMe Campaign Aids Earthquake-Stricken Parents in Japan, Encourages Global Donations

By BNN Correspondents

Dalai Lama Offers Prayers and Suggests Spiritual Support to Japan Foll ...
@Asia · 49 mins
Dalai Lama Offers Prayers and Suggests Spiritual Support to Japan Foll ...
heart comment 0
Itochu Corporation: Balancing Capital Investments and Shareholder Returns

By BNN Correspondents

Itochu Corporation: Balancing Capital Investments and Shareholder Returns
TV Host Xiao Chenghao Suspended Following Controversial Earthquake Comments

By Aqsa Younas Rana

TV Host Xiao Chenghao Suspended Following Controversial Earthquake Comments
Japan Airlines Jet Blaze Leads to Tense Evacuation and Tragic Loss

By BNN Correspondents

Japan Airlines Jet Blaze Leads to Tense Evacuation and Tragic Loss
Japan Airlines jet blaze
Plane Collision at Haneda Airport Sparks Fire, Disrupts Over 100 Flights

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Plane Collision at Haneda Airport Sparks Fire, Disrupts Over 100 Flights
Latest Headlines
World News
Seven Unsuccessful Loan Deals in Premier League History
16 seconds
Seven Unsuccessful Loan Deals in Premier League History
Echoes of Conflict: Protests in Istanbul and Crisis in Ukraine
18 seconds
Echoes of Conflict: Protests in Istanbul and Crisis in Ukraine
Maratha Reservation Agitation Intensifies in Maharashtra: New Leader Emerges Amidst Political Turmoil
18 seconds
Maratha Reservation Agitation Intensifies in Maharashtra: New Leader Emerges Amidst Political Turmoil
FTSE 100 Marks 40th Anniversary: A Peek into Global Markets and Corporate Milestones
23 seconds
FTSE 100 Marks 40th Anniversary: A Peek into Global Markets and Corporate Milestones
Heybridge Swifts Football Team Triumphs with Seven Points from Three Matches
23 seconds
Heybridge Swifts Football Team Triumphs with Seven Points from Three Matches
Liberian Senator Varney Sherman's Discretionary Decision on Frank Musa Dean's Confirmation Proceedings
35 seconds
Liberian Senator Varney Sherman's Discretionary Decision on Frank Musa Dean's Confirmation Proceedings
Delayed Health Coverage in Manitoba: A Violation of the Canada Health Act
38 seconds
Delayed Health Coverage in Manitoba: A Violation of the Canada Health Act
Leeds City Council to Transform Fearnville Leisure Centre into Sports and Wellbeing Hub
59 seconds
Leeds City Council to Transform Fearnville Leisure Centre into Sports and Wellbeing Hub
London: The Global Sporting Hub of 2024
1 min
London: The Global Sporting Hub of 2024
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
34 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
9 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app