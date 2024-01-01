en English
Japan

Japan’s New Year Card Tradition Faces Digital Age Dilemma

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:25 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 11:08 am EST
Japan’s New Year Card Tradition Faces Digital Age Dilemma

A shift is underway in Japan, a country steeped in tradition and rituals. The long-standing custom of sending New Year cards, known as nengajō, is witnessing a significant decline. This custom, deeply rooted in the Nara period, is increasingly seen as burdensome in the age of digital communication platforms and messaging apps.

Postmen Delivering Fewer Cards

Historically, post workers were sent off with ceremonial fanfare to deliver these annual greeting cards. However, this tradition is waning as they are now delivering fewer cards. Makoto Hosomura, a retiree from Saitama Prefecture, who once sent over a hundred cards as part of business etiquette, expressed relief at no longer having to uphold this obligation post-retirement.

(Read Also: Japanese Investors Return to U.S. Real Estate: A Lesson Learned)

The Digital Influence

A recent survey by Pilot paints a stark picture of this declining tradition. There has been a significant drop in the number of people sending New Year cards, from 96.9% in 2001 to just 43.8% recently. The convenience of digital platforms like Line and social media have gained favor, with over 60% of respondents leaning towards these modern communication methods.

(Read Also: Powerful 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Ishikawa, Japan)

A Tradition in Balance

Despite the cumbersome process of preparing cards, and the growing chorus of voices calling for an end to the practice, over half of the survey participants still hope this tradition endures. While students like Emi Izawa find card-sending outdated and time-consuming, others like Yokohama housewife Takako Tomura, value the personal touch of handwritten cards and wish to maintain the tradition. As Japan steps into a new year, the fate of the New Year card tradition hangs in the balance, mirroring the struggle between conservation of tradition and the ease of modern technology.

 

0
Japan Social Issues
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

