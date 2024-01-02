en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Japan

Japan’s Nagasaki Sees Ground Level Rise: Widespread Infrastructure Damage Reported

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:31 am EST
Japan’s Nagasaki Sees Ground Level Rise: Widespread Infrastructure Damage Reported

Japan’s Kanazawa City, Nagasaki, has experienced a significant geological event resulting in a sudden rise in ground level of approximately 50 centimeters. This unexpected elevation has caused widespread damage to the city’s infrastructure, affecting roads, power lines, telephone poles, and water pipes. The local community may be facing power outages, communication difficulties, and water supply issues while authorities and emergency services work towards assessing the situation and initiating repair processes.

Seismic Activity Shakes Japan

A preliminary magnitude of 7.6 earthquake struck central Japan, triggering tsunami warnings for Ishikawa, Niigata, and Toyama’s coastal prefectures. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has urged residents in tsunami-prone areas to evacuate immediately. The earthquake, which occurred along the Sea of Japan coast on New Year’s Day, has resulted in severe damage, including Kanazawa City in Ishikawa Prefecture. The death toll stands at 48, with reported injuries across several prefectures.

Infrastructure and Utilities Bearing the Brunt

Several buildings, including homes, have collapsed, trapping occupants inside. Fires have broken out in various locations, rendering roads leading to the city impassable. Rescue operations are underway, but relief supplies are scarce, and landslides, damage to hospitals, and individuals stranded at Noto Airport compound the situation. The Shika nuclear power plant has also sustained damage, disrupting the supply of electricity to the reactors.

International Support and Collective Trauma

With thousands of people spending the night in evacuation centers and major infrastructure damage evident, international allies, including the US and the UK, have offered support. Japan’s location on the Pacific Ring of Fire has necessitated sophisticated tsunami warning systems, and despite the devastations, there is no risk of radioactivity leakage from the affected nuclear power plants. The earthquake has revived painful memories from Japan’s past disasters, but it also underscores the country’s engineering successes in dealing with such catastrophic events.

0
Japan
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Japan in 'Battle Against Time' Following Devastating Earthquake

By Safak Costu

New Year's Day Earthquake Shakes Japan: A Tale of Destruction and Resilience

By BNN Correspondents

Japan Rocked by Powerful Earthquake: A Tale of Destruction and Resilience

By BNN Correspondents

Powerful Earthquake Shakes Central Japan: Extensive Damage, Tsunami Advisory Issued

By BNN Correspondents

Western Japan Shaken by Series of Powerful Earthquakes: 30 Dead, Infra ...
@Disaster · 35 mins
Western Japan Shaken by Series of Powerful Earthquakes: 30 Dead, Infra ...
heart comment 0
Japan Hit by Major Earthquake and Tsunami; Resilience in the Big Bash League 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Japan Hit by Major Earthquake and Tsunami; Resilience in the Big Bash League 2023
Jr NTR Expresses Shock Over Japan Earthquakes; Stays Committed to Upcoming Film ‘Devara’

By BNN Correspondents

Jr NTR Expresses Shock Over Japan Earthquakes; Stays Committed to Upcoming Film 'Devara'
Japan Shaken by 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake: Unfolding Trauma and Resilience

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Japan Shaken by 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake: Unfolding Trauma and Resilience
Japan Grapples with New Year’s Day Earthquake: A Test of Resilience

By BNN Correspondents

Japan Grapples with New Year's Day Earthquake: A Test of Resilience
Latest Headlines
World News
Tech Innovations in Personal Health: From BackHug to Reform RX
5 mins
Tech Innovations in Personal Health: From BackHug to Reform RX
Pakistan Election 2024: Uncertainty, Security Concerns, and Potential Coalitions
7 mins
Pakistan Election 2024: Uncertainty, Security Concerns, and Potential Coalitions
Bostonians Brave the Cold in New Year's Day Polar Plunge
8 mins
Bostonians Brave the Cold in New Year's Day Polar Plunge
Carmen Valero: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Spanish Athletics
19 mins
Carmen Valero: A Tribute to the Pioneer of Spanish Athletics
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
20 mins
New Year's Day Tragedy: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Claims Three Lives in Linares
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
28 mins
A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
32 mins
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
33 mins
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
33 mins
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
53 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
3 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
3 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
3 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
3 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app