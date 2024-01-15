Japan's Municipal Governments Woo Asian IT Talent Amid Struggles to Compete

In a bid to bolster their local economies, municipal governments across Japan are actively recruiting information technology (IT) engineers from across Asia. Projects aimed at supporting small to midsize companies struggling to compete with larger firms in major cities are gaining momentum. The initiative is driven by the challenge these businesses face in attracting IT talent within Japan, where 60 percent of IT engineers are concentrated in Tokyo, according to Cabinet Secretariat data.

Turning to the East: Nepal's Untapped Potential

A case in point is Ehime Prefecture's initiative, which notably assisted Eyemovic Inc., a local IT company, in recruiting a Nepalese engineer. The Ehime government's program has matched 29 Nepalese engineers with 17 local companies, funding their Japanese language education and other expenses. Their strategy hinges on sourcing talent from countries like Nepal, where competition is less intensive than with countries like India, known for its globally sought-after IT professionals.

Challenges to Overcome

Despite the success of these localized efforts, a nationwide survey reveals that only 20 percent of local governments are engaged in similar initiatives. Many cite language barriers and lack of expertise as hindrances. Japan's 43rd place out of 64 in the 2023 World Talent Ranking underscores the nation's relatively low standing in the global talent market. These challenges are compounded by lower salaries and language difficulties that foreign workers face in Japan.

Building Bridges

Experts propose fostering psychological connections to improve foreign IT talent acquisition. They suggest local governments establish community networking and consultation services. These would help foreign workers overcome feelings of isolation resulting from limited interactions with Japanese people in their daily lives. Such initiatives, they contend, could be effective in attracting and retaining engineers from other countries.

Regional programs like those in Toyama and Sapporo, aiming to attract IT talent from Vietnam and Bangladesh respectively, provide a blueprint for other local governments. By strategizing and implementing effective recruitment programs, Japan's municipal governments can drive their local economies forward and ensure their businesses remain competitive in the global market.