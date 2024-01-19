Japan's 'Moon Sniper' Triumph: JAXA's Smart Lander SLIM Successfully Lands on Lunar Surface

In a significant achievement for lunar exploration, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's (JAXA) Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) has successfully landed on the lunar surface, becoming the fifth country to mark this milestone. The status of SLIM, often dubbed as the 'Moon Sniper', post-landing is currently under review by JAXA, with further details expected to be revealed in a forthcoming press conference.

SLIM: An Epitome of Precision and Affordability

The mission of SLIM, which was launched in September, revolves around demonstrating precision landing technology. The lander, weighing around 200 kilograms and costing approximately 120 million USD, aims to touch down within a 100-meter radius of its target on the rim of the Shioli Crater. This precision is crucial for future lunar exploration. Alongside this, SLIM also seeks to show that small and cost-effective spacecraft can carry out significant exploration tasks.

A Journey of Scientific Discovery

SLIM's mission is not limited to demonstrating landing precision. It is expected to conduct scientific work during its estimated single lunar day mission duration. The lander is equipped with an onboard spectrometer to study the composition of Mare Nectaris, which will provide valuable insights into the moon's formation and evolution. Furthermore, SLIM has two small rovers, LEV 1 and LEV 2, which it plans to deploy for data and image collection.

Japan's Lunar Endeavors

SLIM's successful landing is a substantial leap forward for Japan, especially considering previous lunar efforts. The OMOTENASHI lander on NASA's Artemis 1 mission failed to land due to communication issues, and the private Hakuto R lander crashed during its landing attempt. However, with SLIM's landing, Japan has solidified its place in the global space technology race, marking a new chapter in its lunar exploration narrative.