Asia

Japan’s Mastery in Earthquake Management: A Lesson in Resilience

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:18 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 11:55 am EST
Japan's Mastery in Earthquake Management: A Lesson in Resilience

Japan’s mastery in handling earthquakes has once again come under spotlight in recent reports. The nation has a long-documented history of seismic events and a matching legacy of evolving strategies to manage these disasters. The discussion featuring AVM GP Sharma and Krishan Mitroo, scheduled on the program ‘Japan Tsunami AIPrimeTime,’ is expected to delve deeper into this topic.

A Nation Prepared

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported a series of strong earthquakes along its western coastline, triggering tsunami warnings and necessitating immediate evacuation. The government’s prompt response included setting up an emergency center to ensure speedy relay of information, contributing to public safety. The proficiency in disaster management was evident in the controlled chaos. Power outages were reported, transportation was temporarily stalled, and yet, there was a sense of order amidst the commotion.

(Read Also: 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Central Japan, Sparks Immediate Disaster Response)

Disaster Response in Action

The magnitude of the recent quakes reached 7.6, triggering waves of about 1 meter along parts of the Sea of Japan coast. As the situation evolved, tsunami warnings were issued for the coastal prefectures of Ishikawa, Niigata, and Toyama. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s immediate call for evacuation further emphasized the nation’s readiness. Despite the disruption, no irregularities were reported at nuclear power plants along the Sea of Japan, a testament to the precautionary measures in place post the 2011 disaster.

(Read Also: Tsunami Strikes Japan's West Coast Following Powerful Earthquake)

Lessons from History

Japan’s history with earthquakes and tsunamis is a narrative of resilience and learning. The 2011 disaster in northeastern Japan, which resulted in nearly 20,000 deaths and triggered nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima, was a stark reminder of the devastating potential of these natural calamities. In the face of such adversity, Japan has continuously strived to improve its preparedness and response mechanisms. The discussion featuring experts like Sharma and Mitroo is expected to shine a light on these efforts and potentially offer valuable insights for other earthquake-prone regions.

Asia Japan Science & Technology
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

