Business

Japan’s Machine Tool Orders Witness Sustained Decline Amid Weak Demand

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:35 am EST
Japan’s Machine Tool Orders Witness Sustained Decline Amid Weak Demand

Machine Tool Orders in Japan Continue to Decline

Japan has seen a continuous drop in machine tool orders for the twelfth month in a row, marking a 9.9 percent decrease compared to December of the previous year. This slump in orders, as reported by the Japan Machine Tool Builders Association (JMTBA), is attributed to feeble domestic and international demand. The decline is, however, a slight improvement from the 13.6 percent plunge recorded in November.

The Impact on Domestic and Foreign Markets

Both domestic and foreign markets have reflected the contraction in machine tool orders. Domestic demand has taken a hit with a drop of 10.5 percent, while foreign orders have decreased by 9.7 percent in a year-on-year comparison. Despite this annual downturn, there has been a monthly increase in orders of 9.2 percent in December, following a 3.4 percent rise in November.

Implications for the Future

When analysing these figures, it’s important to consider the wider implications for Japan’s economy and the machine tool industry. The sustained contraction in machine tool orders can be seen as a reflection of the challenges faced by the industry. However, the recent monthly increase in orders may also indicate a potential recovery in the coming months. It will be crucial to monitor upcoming economic indicators and industry trends to better understand the future trajectory of the machine tool industry in Japan.

Business Economy Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

