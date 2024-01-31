Japan's Impact Startups Shine at SOCAP23 Conference

From October 22 to 26, 2023, the city of San Francisco played host to a delegation of 20 Japanese entrepreneurs, all participants at the SOCAP23 conference. Representing the burgeoning impact startups ecosystem of Japan, this initiative was an integral part of the country's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry's (METI) J-StarX program.

The goal of J-StarX? To nurture entrepreneurs possessing an international presence. As part of the initiative, 20 companies were chosen to receive support and a golden opportunity to pitch their revolutionary ideas to a room filled with potential investors and partners.

The Relevance of SOCAP23

The SOCAP23 conference is a global platform that brings together investors and foundations related to social impact. For the first time, an emphasis was placed on Asia, with the Japanese startups stealing the spotlight.

Startups such as AiCAN, TBM, EF Polymer, Dots for, and Ashirase presented innovative solutions aimed at addressing social and environmental challenges. These included tackling issues like child abuse, environmental degradation, droughts impacting farmlands, digitalization of rural areas, and providing assistance for the visually impaired.

Japan's Impact Investment Growth

Katsuji Imata of the Social Impact Management Initiative (SIMI) shed light on the growth trajectory of impact investment in Japan. He also emphasized the government's ambitious five-year startup development plan. Sarah Sterling, the Executive Director of Entrepreneurship at SOCAP Global, lauded the Japanese government for their initiatives and recognized the innovative solutions put forth by the Japanese startups.

The Japanese entrepreneurs managed to forge connections with potential partners, with some finding immediate collaboration opportunities. The growing interest in B Corp Certification was noteworthy, with 36 Japanese companies accredited as of January 2024, and several more under review.

Japan's commitment to impact investment was reinforced by reports and the government's revised plan for 'new capitalism'. The SOCAP23 event underscored the importance of global connections in the impact investing space and highlighted the potential for Japanese startups to scale their solutions globally.