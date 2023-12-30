en English
Business

Japan’s Freight and Logistics Sector Faces ‘2024 Problem’: A Turn to Women to Fill the Gap

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:04 pm EST
Japan's Freight and Logistics Sector Faces '2024 Problem': A Turn to Women to Fill the Gap

Japan’s freight and logistics sector, a linchpin of the nation’s economy, stands on the precipice of a severe labor shortage that could send shockwaves through the industry. At the heart of this is the anticipated reduction in overtime hours for truck drivers due to new government regulations, potentially leaving a significant portion of cargo undelivered by decade’s end. This looming crisis, ominously dubbed the ‘2024 problem’, is set to flare up when overtime hours for truck drivers are capped at 960 annually starting from April.

Drivers’ Exodus and the ‘2024 Problem’

The impending cap on overtime could incite an exodus from the profession that traditionally leans on extensive overtime to offset the sting of low wages. The freight and logistics sector, already grappling with a dwindling number of drivers due to retirement, could see a 35% reduction in its workforce since 2015. The repercussions of this could be far-reaching, with the potential to trigger an economic domino effect.

Turning to Women to Fill the Gap

In the face of these daunting challenges, the freight and logistics sector is pivoting, increasingly courting women to fill the workforce vacuum. Making up a small portion of the industry’s workforce, efforts are underway to make the field more appealing to them. Mayumi Watanabe, a veteran truck driver with a 23-year tenure, embodies the industry’s changing face. Watanabe, who helms a heavy dump truck and logs about 30 hours of overtime each week, is among the women proving they can thrive in roles traditionally reserved for men.

A Shift in Gender Roles

This shift towards a more inclusive industry is evident in how companies are tailoring trucks to be more female-friendly. The Transport Ministry in Japan is also stepping in, implementing plans to alleviate the labor crunch faced by regional trucking lines, including strategizing deliveries with AI and enhancing truck load rates. This shift in gender roles and the embrace of technology indicate a transformative period for this pivotal industry.

