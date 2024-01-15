Japan’s Foreign Trainee Program: A First-hand Account from a Farm Owner

Yoshihiro Iwata, the proprietor of a poultry farm in Gunma Prefecture, Japan, recently shared his experiences with the country’s foreign technical intern training program. His narrative offers a ground-level perspective on a scheme that has been subjected to increasing scrutiny and criticism.

First-hand Experiences with Trainees

Among the trainees at Iwata’s egg farm was a Vietnamese intern in his 30s who had been working there since 2020. Despite initial hopes, the intern’s struggle with alcohol became a serious concern. This issue eventually escalated to a distressing incident involving an assault on Iwata’s father, resulting in the intern’s return to Vietnam. Though the intern repaid a significant debt, the incident left an indelible mark on the farm and its view of the training program.

Challenges and Criticisms of the Training Program

The incident was not the farm’s only challenge with the program. Iwata’s farm had previously accepted other Vietnamese trainees, but faced a host of issues including gambling among workers and the financial burden of maintaining the program. The farm also grappled with rising feed prices and the difficulty of attracting new Japanese workers. These factors led to the farm’s decision to discontinue accepting trainees and to downsize its operations as a means to manage the labor shortage.

Reevaluating the Foreign Technical Intern Training Program

The foreign technical intern training program has been criticized as a form of modern-day slavery, with trainees often enduring harsh conditions for low pay. Iwata’s experience supports these criticisms, as he stated, ‘It is not cheap labor and comes with significant costs.’ Japan is presently considering a replacement for the system due to these and other issues, such as a high incidence of trainee runaways and the difficulty of sustaining operations due to the high costs of properly accepting trainees.

As Iwata’s egg farm’s experience shows, the current system is far from perfect. The multitude of problems has led to significant changes in operations and outlook for farms like Iwata’s. As Japan reassesses the program, the real-life experiences of those involved, like Iwata, will be instrumental in shaping its future.