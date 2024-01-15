en English
Japan’s Equity Market Rallies to 33-Year Highs: Nikkei 225 Surpasses 35,000 Mark

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:23 am EST
Japan’s equity markets are witnessing a significant rally, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 index surpassing the 35,000 mark for the first time since February 1990 and hitting new 33-year highs. The broad-based Topix index has similarly reached a 33-year high, reflecting a market upswing that commenced on January 5.

Surpassing All-Time Highs: A Plausible Scenario?

These historic milestones have stimulated speculation about whether the Nikkei could surpass its all-time high of 38,195, set in December 1989. Market strategist Yeap Jun Rong of IG Asia has expressed optimism, drawing on factors such as subdued wage data and weaker household spending. These conditions permit the Bank of Japan to persist with its ultra-accommodative monetary policies, thereby supporting the equity market.

Corporate Governance Measures and Market Rally

The Tokyo Stock Exchange has implemented corporate governance measures that direct companies to either comply or explain their stance if their price-to-book ratio falls below one. This measure, indicative of potential inefficiencies in capital use, could result in companies facing delisting as early as 2026 if non-compliant.

‘Deja Vu’ Rally and Anticipated Wage Increases

Analysts from the Bank of America have likened the current rally to a ‘déjà vu’ of the rise witnessed between April and June 2023. They anticipate substantial wage increases in 2024 following Shunto negotiations. Furthermore, they suggest that hopes of breaking free from a deflationary cycle and benefiting from supply chain diversification, due to the strained US-China relationship, could fuel Japan’s market rally.

Attracting Overseas Investors

The weak yen has attracted overseas investor funds, with net inflows to Japanese equity funds increasing significantly in December. Despite the yen strengthening somewhat recently, the market still expects the Bank of Japan’s exit from its negative interest rate policy (NIRP) to be delayed.

Technical Analysis and Market Valuations

Technical analysis suggests that while Japanese market valuations are not overly stretched, they are not as cheap as during the previous year’s rally, implying limited upside potential. However, analysts do not dismiss the likelihood of further rises. Yeap cautions that near-term overbought technical conditions may lead to a short-term pause in the rally, but the longer-term upward trend is expected to continue, with the Nikkei potentially retesting its 1990 high in the upcoming months.

Business Economy Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

