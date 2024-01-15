en English
Automotive

Japan’s Economic Landscape: Navigating Through Disruptions and Opportunities

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:18 pm EST
Japan's Economic Landscape: Navigating Through Disruptions and Opportunities

Japan, a country renowned worldwide for its deeply rooted tradition of monozukuri, is grappling with an intricate economic puzzle. The nation is encountering supply chain disruptions, a historically low yen, and an unchanged GDP per capita over the past two decades. The complexities of the global economy have left an indelible mark on the Japanese economic landscape.

Unwavering Quality Amid Economic Stagnation

Japan’s GDP per capita has remained stagnant, approximately USD 30,000 to USD 40,000, leading to a drop to 32nd place globally in GDP per capita rankings in 2022. Despite this, Japan has unwaveringly upheld its product quality and brand integrity. The monozukuri tradition, known for its meticulous attention to detail and superior craftsmanship, has remained a mainstay of Japan’s manufacturing ethos. However, this very tradition has posed a challenge to automation progress and productivity enhancements.

Supply Chain Disruptions and Global Shifts

The global supply chain has seen profound disruptions due to shifts towards nationalism and local production in various countries. Japan’s ability to manufacture products from start to finish has been affected. Nevertheless, the weak yen has enhanced the competitiveness of exports, albeit at the cost of an increase in production expenses.

Uncharted Business Territories: Opportunities and Challenges

Japan’s housing market holds potential for growth in the US due to demand for gas-powered hot water supply systems. However, semiconductor shortages pose a significant hurdle to export capabilities. Japan’s steel processing company, Sus Tech, sees growth potential in various industries such as automotive, construction, electronics, food processing, electric vehicles, fuel cell vehicles, and renewable energy. The company is contemplating overseas expansion, specifically targeting the US market through its network with Metal One. They aim to further integrate their supply chain and enhance their digital technology to optimize production processes and reduce waste.

Resonac Holdings Corp’s Vision for the Future

Resonac Holdings Corp.’s CEO is anticipating another wave of consolidation in Japan’s fragmented chip materials sector and is considering buying a stake in JSR Corp. The $6 billion buyout of JSR, the world’s largest photoresist maker, by Japan Investment Corp. is expected to catalyze a much-needed change in the country’s supply chain. Resonac, the chemicals conglomerate created through a merger of Showa Denko KK and Hitachi Chemical Co., is mulling over how to play a proactive role in JSR’s future.

Automotive Business Japan
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

