Japan’s Coal Production Takes a Downward Turn: An In-Depth Analysis

Japan, renowned for its industrial prowess, witnessed a significant reduction in coal production from over 18 million metric tons in 1980 to approximately 750 thousand metric tons in 2020. Despite hosting around 470 mines, primarily focused on metals and non-metallic minerals, the country’s coal production remains minuscule. The energy sector, predominantly reliant on fossil fuels, emerges as the primary consumer of coal in Japan. A peculiar fact surfaces here: despite being one of the top coal-importing countries globally, Japan’s domestic fossil fuel reserves are scarce, nudging it towards heavy dependence on imports for its energy needs.

A Dive into Japan’s Mining Sector

Examining Japan’s mining sector reveals that non-metallic materials, particularly limestone, witness the most production. The metallic mineral segment, on the other hand, is led by gold production. Even though Japan mines petroleum, natural gas, coal, and lignite, their production scales are considerably smaller. Nevertheless, Japan’s significant reserves of iodine place it among the world’s top producers of this essential element.

Economic Standing Amid Industrial Fluctuations

November 2023 brought a 0.9% month-over-month decline in industrial production in Japan, accompanied by a 1.4% yearly dip. Core machinery orders fell by 4.9% month-on-month and 5% annually in the same month. Despite these fluctuations, Japan’s producer prices climbed 0.3% in December, while the Tokyo Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) decelerated to 2.1%.

Bank of Japan’s Monetary Policy and Future Prospects

The Bank of Japan continues to maintain an ultra-loose monetary policy, with no alteration to its dovish policy guidance. Meanwhile, Jera Co., Japan’s leading power producer, gears up to initiate one of the largest global auctions to purchase ammonia. The company plans to use this clean-burning fuel to curb emissions and attain its green goals, by replacing some of the coal at one of its power plants starting from 2027. The world’s biggest miner by market value, BHP Group, reported a decline in first-half production of iron ore and metallurgical coal, while output of copper, energy coal, and nickel increased. The company’s future production levels anticipate lower iron ore production, increased copper production, reduced metallurgical coal production due to various factors, and augmented nickel production.