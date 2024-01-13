en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Japan

Japan’s Akiya Revolution: Foreign Investments Breathe New Life into Kunisaki Peninsula

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:06 pm EST
Japan’s Akiya Revolution: Foreign Investments Breathe New Life into Kunisaki Peninsula

In a quiet corner of Japan’s Oita Prefecture, the Kunisaki Peninsula is emerging as a hot spot for a unique form of foreign investment. The akiya, or vacant houses, are being eyed by foreigners, who see potential in these forgotten properties, often left abandoned due to Japan’s declining and aging population. From being remnants of a bygone era, these houses are being creatively reimagined as vacation homes, guesthouses, shops, cafes, and studios, infusing new life into the rural landscape.

The Akiya Revolution

Leading the wave of transformation is Paul Christie, CEO of Walk Japan. Having purchased an abandoned farmhouse in Kyushu two decades ago and converting it into an office space, Christie has been a prime mover in the revitalization of these akiya. Today, he is the proud owner of seven such properties in the area, serving an array of purposes including family housing, rental accommodation, and offices.

Community Engagement and Business Development

Christie’s initiatives extend beyond mere acquisitions. His Walk Japan’s Community Project aims to breathe fresh air into the region by working closely with local farmers, maintaining public land, and even offering English language lessons. This holistic approach to community development is drawing in younger, educated individuals, both foreign and Japanese, to the area’s business-friendly environment and the promising possibility of remote work.

The Ripple Effect

This influx of innovative minds and fresh investments is reversing the trend of rural depopulation, a problem that has plagued Japan for years. This movement has triggered a ripple effect, sparking interest in akiya investments not only in Kunisaki but also in other rural areas of Japan. This represents a significant shift from the traditional focus on properties closer to urban centers like Tokyo and Osaka.

0
Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Japan

See more
1 hour ago
TV Asahi Set to Premiere Shoshimin Anime Adaptation 'How to Become Ordinary' in July 2024
In a recent announcement, TV Asahi has set the stage for the anime adaptation of Honobu Yonezawa’s renowned Shoshimin light novel series, scheduled to hit screens in July 2024. The adaptation, titled ‘How to Become Ordinary’, is set to breathe life into the novels ‘The Case of the Springtime Limited-Edition Strawberry Tart’ and ‘The Case
TV Asahi Set to Premiere Shoshimin Anime Adaptation 'How to Become Ordinary' in July 2024
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 19 to Air on January 19, 2024
3 hours ago
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Episode 19 to Air on January 19, 2024
U.S. and Japan Strengthen Strategic Alliance in High-Level Diplomatic Meeting
4 hours ago
U.S. and Japan Strengthen Strategic Alliance in High-Level Diplomatic Meeting
Robotics at Tech Events: An Innovation Showcase and the Future of Home Robots
1 hour ago
Robotics at Tech Events: An Innovation Showcase and the Future of Home Robots
Indirect Toll of Disasters: Elderly Man Dies at Evacuation Center Post Noto Peninsula Earthquake
1 hour ago
Indirect Toll of Disasters: Elderly Man Dies at Evacuation Center Post Noto Peninsula Earthquake
U.S. Navy Officer Lt. Ridge Alkonis Released from Custody After Fatal Car Crash in Japan
2 hours ago
U.S. Navy Officer Lt. Ridge Alkonis Released from Custody After Fatal Car Crash in Japan
Latest Headlines
World News
Astrobotic's Peregrine Lunar Lander: A Tale of Unexpected Resilience
1 min
Astrobotic's Peregrine Lunar Lander: A Tale of Unexpected Resilience
Color Change in Congress: New Lapel Pins Spark Partisan Commentary
1 min
Color Change in Congress: New Lapel Pins Spark Partisan Commentary
Global Death Toll from Fungal Diseases Doubles: An Urgent Call to Action
3 mins
Global Death Toll from Fungal Diseases Doubles: An Urgent Call to Action
Unveiling AFCON's Historical Records: A Tale of Dominance, Legends, and Drama
4 mins
Unveiling AFCON's Historical Records: A Tale of Dominance, Legends, and Drama
Late Equalizer by Morris Secures Critical Point for Luton Town in Championship Clash
9 mins
Late Equalizer by Morris Secures Critical Point for Luton Town in Championship Clash
Jimmy Garoppolo Emerges as NFL's 'Sexiest' Player in Unusual Gamblino Study
10 mins
Jimmy Garoppolo Emerges as NFL's 'Sexiest' Player in Unusual Gamblino Study
Public Demands Quick Removal of Asbestos-Contaminated Mulch in Rozelle Parklands
11 mins
Public Demands Quick Removal of Asbestos-Contaminated Mulch in Rozelle Parklands
The Pulse of Uganda: Anticipating Significant National Developments
13 mins
The Pulse of Uganda: Anticipating Significant National Developments
Ghana's New Patriotic Party Primaries: 326 Candidates to Contest
13 mins
Ghana's New Patriotic Party Primaries: 326 Candidates to Contest
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
2 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
7 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
8 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
8 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
9 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
11 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
13 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
13 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
14 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app