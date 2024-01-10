en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Japan’s Agriculture Ministry Announces Significant Grain Procurement through SBS Auction

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:20 pm EST
Japan’s Agriculture Ministry Announces Significant Grain Procurement through SBS Auction

Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) has announced a significant procurement of feed grain, targeting 60,000 metric tons of feed wheat and 20,000 tons of feed barley. The acquisition is set to be facilitated through a simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) auction, a strategic approach employed by Japan to streamline the import of feed grains. The auction is scheduled for January 17, with stipulated conditions that the grains are loaded by February 14 and arrive in Japan by March 14.

A Strategic Approach to Grain Import

The SBS auction system is a key mechanism in Japan’s agricultural trade operations. It allows end-users and importers to specify the grain’s origin, price, and quantity. This unique method ensures millers acquire the specific types of feed grain they require, tailored to their distinct needs. By offering a level of flexibility, the SBS system fosters an efficient and effective procurement process.

Securing a Steady Supply

The decision to procure these large quantities is part of Japan’s routine operations, aiming to ensure a steady supply of feed grain for the country’s agricultural sector. The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries is instrumental in maintaining the stability of this supply, playing an integral role in supporting Japan’s agricultural industry.

Implications for the Agricultural Sector

This procurement signifies a robust demand within Japan’s agricultural sector, reflecting the country’s need for high-quality feed grain. It also underscores the crucial role of the SBS auction system in facilitating the smooth flow of these essential commodities into Japan, thereby sustaining the momentum of the agricultural industry.

0
Agriculture Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
7 mins ago
Australian Government Warns Supermarket Giants Over Fresh Produce Pricing
The Australian government has issued a stark warning to the country’s supermarket behemoths, signaling a readiness to wield all available tools to ensure fair pricing of fresh fruits and vegetables. This move, shrouded in a cloak of consumer protection, hints at possible government measures to monitor, and potentially control, the pricing of these essential commodities.
Australian Government Warns Supermarket Giants Over Fresh Produce Pricing
Food Reserve Agency Battles Hunger in Chama with White Maize Grain Sale
2 hours ago
Food Reserve Agency Battles Hunger in Chama with White Maize Grain Sale
Delta Resident Raises Alarm Over Dog Coated in Oil Post Train Derailment Spill
2 hours ago
Delta Resident Raises Alarm Over Dog Coated in Oil Post Train Derailment Spill
Snowpack Decline: A Global Crisis Looms Large
13 mins ago
Snowpack Decline: A Global Crisis Looms Large
On the Brink of a Global Food Crisis: Causes, Challenges, and the Way Forward
33 mins ago
On the Brink of a Global Food Crisis: Causes, Challenges, and the Way Forward
Sky News Host Calls Out Government Over Supermarket Price Hikes and Farmer's Plight
2 hours ago
Sky News Host Calls Out Government Over Supermarket Price Hikes and Farmer's Plight
Latest Headlines
World News
PPN to Host 3rd Annual 'Pharmacy 50' Awards: A Celebration of Pharmacy Leadership
1 min
PPN to Host 3rd Annual 'Pharmacy 50' Awards: A Celebration of Pharmacy Leadership
Tennessee Panel: State's Overreach or Church's Influence? A Debate Between Faith and Politics
1 min
Tennessee Panel: State's Overreach or Church's Influence? A Debate Between Faith and Politics
Government Shutdown Looms: Food Safety Inspections and Veterans' Care at Risk
2 mins
Government Shutdown Looms: Food Safety Inspections and Veterans' Care at Risk
Anaheim Ducks Claim Gustav Lindstrom off Waivers from Montreal Canadiens
2 mins
Anaheim Ducks Claim Gustav Lindstrom off Waivers from Montreal Canadiens
Joey Graziadei: From Tennis Pro to Reality TV Star, an Unconventional Journey
2 mins
Joey Graziadei: From Tennis Pro to Reality TV Star, an Unconventional Journey
State College Borough Settles Lawsuit with Activist Eugene Stilp Amid First Amendment Controversy
2 mins
State College Borough Settles Lawsuit with Activist Eugene Stilp Amid First Amendment Controversy
Recall Effort Against Wisconsin's Republican Assembly Speaker Reflects Intra-Party Tensions
2 mins
Recall Effort Against Wisconsin's Republican Assembly Speaker Reflects Intra-Party Tensions
Substance Use Disorders: A Call for a Public Health Approach and Policy Reform
3 mins
Substance Use Disorders: A Call for a Public Health Approach and Policy Reform
Brecken Mozingo: Rising Soccer Star Set to Shine in 2024 NWSL Draft
3 mins
Brecken Mozingo: Rising Soccer Star Set to Shine in 2024 NWSL Draft
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
12 mins
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
2 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
2 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
7 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
7 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
9 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
10 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
10 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app