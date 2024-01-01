Japan’s 7.4-Magnitude Earthquake: China’s Tsunami Advisory Center Rules Out Far-Reaching Tsunami Threat

On Monday afternoon, a seismic event of 7.4 magnitude rattled the offshore waters near central Japan, instigating concerns over potential tsunami activity in the surrounding regions. The Tsunami Advisory Center of China’s Ministry of National Resources released a statement in the wake of the earthquake, aiming to assuage fears of far-reaching tsunami effects.

Tsunami Potential: A Localized Threat

The advisory confirmed that any ensuing tsunami would likely be localized to the vicinity of the earthquake’s epicenter and would not pose a risk to the coasts of China. This comes as a relief to those concerned about the potential impact of the seismic event on China’s coastal regions. The focus now pivots to the areas around central Japan, where the influence of the earthquake was directly experienced, and where tsunami warnings or advisories might be summoned.

Earthquake Epicenter and Immediate Aftermath

The earthquake made its presence known at 4:10 p.m. local time, its origin traced to a depth of 10 kilometers, approximately 42 kilometers northeast of Anamizu in Ishikawa prefecture. The immediate aftermath witnessed several potent aftershocks, prompting Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary to urge residents in tsunami warning zones to seek refuge on higher ground. The Noto region was subjected to a swift series of quakes, with the initial tsunami waves reaching Ishikawa prefecture’s Wajima port.

Damage Assessment and Mitigation Efforts

Infrastructure and utilities bore the brunt of the quakes, with structural damage in Ishikawa and power outages affecting over 36,000 households in Ishikawa and Toyama prefectures. Major highways were closed, and the Shinkansen bullet train services between Tokyo and the quake’s epicenter in the Noto region were suspended. In light of these developments, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged to provide timely and accurate information to the public.

The advisory from China’s Tsunami Advisory Center not only offered clarity on the geographical range of the potential sea-level disturbances caused by the earthquake but also highlighted the localized nature of the tsunami risk. Meanwhile, Japan continues its efforts to manage the situation, with its stringent construction regulations and regular emergency drills testament to its preparedness for such natural calamities.