en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Japan

Japanese Women Dissatisfied with Husbands’ Domestic Contributions: Survey Finds

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:10 am EST
Japanese Women Dissatisfied with Husbands’ Domestic Contributions: Survey Finds

An annual survey has shed light on a growing discontent among Japanese women regarding their husbands’ contributions to household chores. The study reveals that over half of the women surveyed feel that their spouses do not pull their weight when it comes to domestic work. Surprisingly, more than 15% of the respondents reported that their husbands abstain from any daily chores entirely, indicating a stark disparity in the distribution of domestic labor within Japanese households.

Heightened Dissatisfaction Among Japanese Women

The Tokyo-based institute conducted the survey, which found that dissatisfaction levels among Japanese wives are the highest ever recorded. Nearly 40% of the participants expressed their displeasure because their husbands only offered ‘a little help.’ An alarming 15.5% stated that their husbands never cooked, cleaned, or cared for the children. This data emphasizes an imbalance in domestic responsibilities, raising questions about the cultural and social dynamics shaping these roles.

Specific Complaints and Hope for Change

Beyond the general dissatisfaction, some women shared specific complaints about their husbands’ lack of awareness and failure to meet their standards in maintaining the household. Despite these concerns, the survey also uncovered a silver lining. There appears to be a shared optimism among younger generations that future homes will see a more equitable sharing of responsibilities.

Unmasking Domestic Role Dynamics

The survey’s findings expose the current state of household labor division in Japan. The significant dissatisfaction among Japanese women over the lack of domestic contributions from their husbands serves as a call to action. It urges a reconsideration of cultural norms and societal expectations surrounding domestic roles. It also encourages conversations and efforts towards fostering a more balanced and equitable home environment.

0
Japan Society
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Japan

See more
14 mins ago
Cultural Week in Review: Godzilla Minus One Success and a Sci-Fi Film Feast
As the week unfolds, the cultural landscape brims with a blend of science fiction, music, dance, and cinema, the latter highlighted by the phenomenal success of Godzilla Minus One. This foreign-language film, set in the grim aftermath of World War II, has woven a compelling narrative of survivor’s guilt amidst blockbuster entertainment. Garnering global acclaim,
Cultural Week in Review: Godzilla Minus One Success and a Sci-Fi Film Feast
Attack on Titan: A Finale Celebrating the Pursuit of Freedom
1 hour ago
Attack on Titan: A Finale Celebrating the Pursuit of Freedom
Hirosue Ryoko: A Scandalous Affair and its Aftermath
1 hour ago
Hirosue Ryoko: A Scandalous Affair and its Aftermath
Inpex Corporation to Boost Its Stake in Ichthys LNG Project
18 mins ago
Inpex Corporation to Boost Its Stake in Ichthys LNG Project
ICJ Hears Genocide Allegations Against Israel; Japan Bolsters Security with Satellite Launch
27 mins ago
ICJ Hears Genocide Allegations Against Israel; Japan Bolsters Security with Satellite Launch
BOJ Expected to Maintain Inflation Forecast Near Target, Insiders Suggest
33 mins ago
BOJ Expected to Maintain Inflation Forecast Near Target, Insiders Suggest
Latest Headlines
World News
Bishop Pabillo Voices Opposition to Signature Campaign for Constitutional Amendments
46 seconds
Bishop Pabillo Voices Opposition to Signature Campaign for Constitutional Amendments
Probing Deeper: Financial Improprieties at Nigeria's Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs
4 mins
Probing Deeper: Financial Improprieties at Nigeria's Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs
Dominic Solanke Clinches Premier League Player of the Month Accolade
4 mins
Dominic Solanke Clinches Premier League Player of the Month Accolade
UK Study Demonstrates Whole-Genome Sequencing Can Personalize Cancer Treatment
6 mins
UK Study Demonstrates Whole-Genome Sequencing Can Personalize Cancer Treatment
Miles Ocampo: Triumph Over Thyroid Cancer and Continued Success in Acting
6 mins
Miles Ocampo: Triumph Over Thyroid Cancer and Continued Success in Acting
President Tinubu Takes Decisive Action Against Corruption in Nigeria
7 mins
President Tinubu Takes Decisive Action Against Corruption in Nigeria
Louisville Cardinals Break Losing Streak, Set to Face NC State
7 mins
Louisville Cardinals Break Losing Streak, Set to Face NC State
Jesse Marsch Shines Light on Ralf Rangnick's Challenges at Manchester United
8 mins
Jesse Marsch Shines Light on Ralf Rangnick's Challenges at Manchester United
Slidell's Female Athletes Commit to Collegiate Sports Careers
8 mins
Slidell's Female Athletes Commit to Collegiate Sports Careers
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
1 hour
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
2 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
3 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
4 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
5 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
19 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
20 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app