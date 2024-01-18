Japanese Semiconductor Sales Set for Surge Amid Rising AI Demand

The Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan has projected a substantial 27% increase in sales for Japanese semiconductor equipment in the fiscal year beginning April 2024. This significant surge, potentially catapulting the sales to a staggering $27 billion, is driven primarily by the ascending demand for semiconductor equipment associated with new artificial intelligence (AI) related investments. Semiconductors, the indispensable components in a host of electronic devices and AI applications, are witnessing a global demand for more advanced technology.

AI Boom Fuels Semiconductor Growth

In the semiconductor industry, 2023 was a year of mixed fortunes. While the sector’s overall revenues dipped by 11% to $533 billion, NVIDIA, a company previously recognized for its gaming graphics cards, saw its fortunes ascend. The company recorded a sales increase of almost 56%, propelling it into the top five semiconductor firms, a feat attributed to the AI boom. The success of OpenAI’s ChatGPT and the subsequent surge in demand for AI-oriented chips significantly contributed to NVIDIA’s unprecedented growth.

Contrastingly, stalwarts like Samsung Electronics and Intel experienced a downturn in financial results. Samsung lost about 38% of its revenue compared to the previous year, while Intel saw a 17% dip. Among the top ten semiconductor vendors, only NVIDIA, Broadcom, and STMicroelectronics witnessed an improvement in sales year on year.

The Increasing Importance of Semiconductors in AI

As AI technology continues to permeate various sectors, the importance of semiconductors escalates. The Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan’s forecast not only indicates robust market demand but also suggests that the Japanese semiconductor industry is well-positioned to capitalize on the ongoing technological advancements and the integration of AI across multiple sectors. This projected growth reflects the expanding semiconductor market, which is becoming increasingly crucial for the development and deployment of AI technologies.

Anticipated Recovery in Smartphone and Computing Demand

Meanwhile, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the primary chipmaker for Apple Inc. and Nvidia Corp., is anticipating a solid growth this quarter. The company is budgeting capital expenditure of $28 billion to $32 billion, compared to about $30 billion in 2023, and expects revenue growth to bounce back to at least 20% for the year. It is also advancing plans for chipmaking plants in Japan, Arizona, and Germany. The first of these plants are set to begin mass production at the end of 2024, bolstering TSMC’s global footprint.