Japanese Marxist Philosopher Advocates for ‘Degrowth Communism’

Kohei Saito, an influential Marxist philosopher based in Japan, is gaining recognition with his book ‘Slow Down: The Degrowth Manifesto.’ The book presents a compelling argument for a communism model that embraces environmentalism and degrowth. Saito challenges the conventional view that Marxism is antiquated and instead posits a society that operates within the constraints of nature while ensuring universal accessibility to essential services.

From Nuclear Disaster to Environmental Advocacy

Following the Fukushima nuclear disaster, Saito shifted his focus towards the environmental impacts of capitalism. He emphasized the urgent need for structural change to address looming ecological crises. His proposed solution, a ‘degrowth communism,’ prioritizes sustainability, social justice, and human welfare above gross domestic product growth.

Restricting Luxury, Promoting Sustainability

Saito advocates for the restriction of unnecessary luxuries such as private jets. He criticizes the techno-optimism that fuels pursuits like space exploration while Earth’s environmental issues are left unresolved. Saito is actively involved in media outlets to promote left-wing viewpoints and engage younger generations.

Marxism’s Relevance in Modern Environmental Challenges

Saito acknowledges that Marx’s ecological ideas were largely overshadowed by Engels’ focus on technological progress. However, he asserts that these ideas are still pertinent in addressing today’s environmental challenges. He argues that capitalism, with its incessant focus on growth, is the root cause of the ecological crisis. Saito’s work embodies a call for societal shift away from persistent economic growth towards sustainability and inclusive development.