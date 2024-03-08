Japanese Male Workers Experience Simulated Menstrual Pain: A Step Toward Empathy

Male office workers at a Japanese telecommunications firm in Tokyo were given the opportunity to experience what menstrual pain feels like, thanks to a collaboration between researchers at Nara Women's University and startup Osaka Heat Cool. Utilizing a device named "perionoid," they underwent a simulation designed to mimic the cramping sensations many women endure monthly. This initiative, conducted ahead of International Women's Day, aims to foster a deeper understanding and respect within the predominantly male workforce towards their female colleagues, particularly regarding the challenges of working while in pain.

Empathy Through Experience

The "perionoid" device works by sending electric signals to pads attached to the lower abdomen, replicating the discomfort and pain associated with menstrual cramps. Participants, including 26-year-old Masaya Shibasaki, expressed shock at the intensity of the pain, with some unable to maintain their posture or move freely during the simulation. The experience led to a newfound admiration for women who manage their professional responsibilities despite such discomfort, highlighting the resilience women demonstrate monthly. Exeo, the firm behind this innovative empathy exercise, intends this experience to encourage conversations in the workplace about menstrual pain and the importance of supportive policies for women, including menstrual leave.

Challenging Cultural Norms

In Japan, while companies are legally required to offer menstrual leave, there is no mandate for this time off to be compensated, and surveys indicate that many women choose not to take it. According to a survey by Tokyo-based Deloitte Tohmatsu Group, about 44% of Japanese women do not take any time off during their period, even when facing severe pain. The reluctance to take menstrual leave points to broader issues of workplace culture and societal attitudes towards menstruation and female health. This experiment by Exeo seeks not only to raise awareness but also to challenge these norms by fostering a culture of empathy and support.

Looking Forward

This unique approach to understanding and empathy in the workplace could serve as a model for other companies, not just in Japan but globally, to reconsider how they support female employees' health and wellbeing. By experiencing a fraction of the discomfort that comes with menstrual pain, male employees can become more conscious and considerate of the challenges their female colleagues face. Beyond menstrual leave, this initiative opens the door for broader discussions on workplace accommodations and policies that acknowledge and address women's health issues, potentially leading to more inclusive and supportive work environments.