Japan-US Military Exercise Simulates Taiwan Emergency with China as Imaginary Enemy

In a significant shift in military strategy, the Japanese Self-Defense Forces and the U.S. military have, for the first time, identified China as an imaginary enemy during a joint command post-computer simulation exercise that began on February 1. The exercise, titled 'Keen Edge,' is designed to simulate a potential emergency situation in Taiwan, a move reflecting the increased apprehension over a possible Chinese invasion.

Classified Nature of the Drill

The exercise, which is classified under Japanese domestic regulations, has raised the specter of heightened geopolitical tensions, adding to the urgency of military preparedness. The simulation, continuing until February 8, is an important part of the joint action plans between the U.S. and Japan, created to deal with various contingencies. Notably, a draft plan focused on Taiwan was completed last year.

Remarks from CIA Director

The perceived threat is not without basis. In the preceding year, CIA Director William Burns stated that Chinese President Xi Jinping had instructed the People's Liberation Army to be prepared for a potential Taiwan invasion by 2027. This statement has added a new layer of gravity to the ongoing exercise.

Future Implications

The outcome of the 'Keen Edge' drill will shape the final plan, targeted for completion by the end of the year. Adding to this, a real-life 'Keen Sword' exercise is anticipated around 2025 to test the effectiveness of the plan. In a departure from previous exercises, the current simulation utilizes maps resembling the actual topography, thereby adding a layer of realism. Despite the specific nature of the exercise, Keihide Yoshida, Chief of Staff of the Japan Self-Defense Forces, clarified that the exercise does not target any specific country or region.