Japan: The Unsung Defender of the Liberal International Order

In the midst of global turmoil, marked by conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, and the impending trials of democracy in various upcoming elections, notably in the United States, the world's attention turns towards the East - to Japan. A nation that has for long been a beacon of stability in a fluctuating world order now finds itself in a pivotal role as a defender of the liberal international order. To comprehend Japan's position and the potential actions it may take, we delve into the insights of Dr. Yuichi Hosoya, a renowned Japanese scholar specializing in the country's foreign and national security policy.

Japan at the Crossroads: A Strategic Pivot

Japan's role in the Indo-Pacific region has been steadily evolving over the years. A significant player in the international arena, Japan's commitment to the Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) strategy is evident. The strategy, which focuses on maritime security and freedom of navigation, underscores Japan's determination to uphold the principles of the liberal international order.

An Alliance of Shared Values: The US-Japan Partnership

It's impossible to discuss Japan's commitment to the liberal international order without acknowledging its enduring alliance with the United States. This alliance, founded on shared democratic values and mutual defense interests, continues to be a cornerstone of Japan's foreign and defense policy, helping it navigate the complexities of the international landscape.

A New Horizon: Japan's Evolving National Security Strategy

Japan's National Security Strategy has been a reflection of the country's evolving stance on foreign and defense policies. An important aspect of this evolution has been Japan's efforts to expand its strategic horizons. This expansion is driven by the need to respond to the growing expansionism of China in the region, an issue that poses significant challenges to the liberal international order. As Dr. Hosoya's perspective suggests, Japan's response to these challenges will be critical in shaping the future trajectory of the international liberal order.