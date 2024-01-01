en English
Japan

Japan Shaken by 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake; No Irregularities Found at Shika Nuclear Plant

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:18 am EST
Japan Shaken by 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake; No Irregularities Found at Shika Nuclear Plant

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.4 jolted north central Japan on Monday, compelling the Japan Meteorological Agency to release a tsunami warning for the coastal regions. Areas including Ishikawa, Niigata, and Toyama prefectures were put on high alert. The quake’s aftermath led Hokuriku Electric Power to initiate inspections for any irregularities at its nuclear power plants.

Tsunami Warning and Evacuation

The earthquake stirred a significant wave of concern, with the broadcaster NHK reporting the event and the actions promptly taken by local authorities. The tsunami warning was persistently broadcasted, nearly an hour after the initial alert. Residents were urged to evacuate to higher ground or secure locations such as the top of nearby buildings. The tsunami, expected to reach up to 5 meters high, was predicted to hit Noto in Ishikawa.

Nuclear Power Plants in Check

Post the earthquake, immediate measures were taken to inspect the nuclear power plants in the region. Among the concerns were potential irregularities that could lead to a crisis. However, it was later confirmed that no irregularities were found at Japan’s Shika nuclear power plant in the aftermath of the seismic event.

Impact and Power Outages

The earthquake’s intensity was felt distinctly, even causing buildings in Tokyo to sway. While there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, the quake did trigger a significant power outage. More than 36,000 houses were affected, plunging residents into darkness. Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi warned residents to prepare for the earthquake’s expected intensity in some parts of the country.

While the situation is still being closely monitored, the Japanese government is expected to hold a news conference to provide further updates. As assessments continue, the nation braces itself, hoping for minimal damage and a swift recovery.

Japan
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

