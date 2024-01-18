Japan Sets Sights on Moon Landing with SLIM Probe; Commerzbank Acquires Majority Stake in Aquila Capital

Japan’s much-anticipated lunar mission is set to mark a significant milestone in space exploration as the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) gears up for a precision landing on the moon’s surface. The mission, spearheaded by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), is poised to showcase a new era of space exploration, demonstrating the potential for lightweight spacecraft to make accurate landings on challenging celestial terrains.

SLIM’s Quest for Lunar Precision

Equipped with sophisticated navigation instruments and autonomous obstacle detection technology, the SLIM probe aims to achieve an unprecedented pinpoint landing within 100 meters of a carefully selected spot. This high-precision landing technology is vital in the pursuit of lunar water and potential human habitability. The SLIM probe’s mission extends beyond a mere touchdown—it carries the ambition of the Japanese space program and the hopes of international space organizations.

Commerzbank and Aquila Capital: A New Financial Alliance

On the financial front, Germany’s Commerzbank has acquired a majority stake of 74.9% in asset manager Aquila Capital. While the financial details remain undisclosed, the move signals Commerzbank’s strategical expansion in the asset management arena. The new alliance bolsters Commerzbank’s position in the European financial market and promises to bring fresh opportunities for both entities.

Aviation Industry: Signs of Resilience Amid Challenges

In aviation news, India’s Akasa Air has placed an order for 150 Boeing 737 MAX narrowbody aircraft, a move that reflects the airlines’ confidence in Boeing despite its recent hurdles. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has also completed inspections on an initial batch of Boeing 737 MAX 9 jets, a crucial step towards lifting the grounding imposed after a cabin panel incident earlier in the year. In a bid to tap into growth opportunities in China, British Airways is also doubling the number of Mandarin-speaking cabin crew on its routes to the country.

Conflict in Ukraine: Rising Tensions

Amid escalating tensions, Russia has launched 33 drones and two missiles overnight in Ukraine, with Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepting 22 drones. The ongoing conflict is casting long shadows over the region, disrupting trade routes and prompting manufacturers to look for alternative transportation routes. These shifts could result in a surge in air cargo, potentially alleviating some pressures from subdued post-pandemic demand and overcapacity issues.