Disaster

Japan Self-Defense Forces Lead Relief Efforts Following Noto Peninsular Earthquake

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:18 am EST
Japan Self-Defense Forces Lead Relief Efforts Following Noto Peninsular Earthquake

In the wake of the devastating January 1st Noto Peninsular Earthquake, Japan’s Self-Defense Forces (SDF) have been at the forefront of the relief efforts. The extensive damage to the road networks in the region necessitated a massive response, with the SDF deploying a staggering 6,300 personnel as of the most recent Wednesday.

Unprecedented Use of Naval and Aviation Assets

The relief operations have seen an unprecedented utilization of vessels and aircraft to ensure the delivery of essential supplies to the victims of the earthquake. The deployment included nine vessels and approximately 40 helicopters and other aircraft. The Osumi, a Maritime Self-Defense Force transport ship, was dispatched to the waters off the Noto Peninsula, serving as a vital base for the distribution of aid.

The Crucial Role of the Osumi

The Osumi’s role involved ferrying supplies loaded at Kanazawa port to Suzu and Wajima in Ishikawa Prefecture. In these operations, the CH-47, a large Ground Self-Defense Force helicopter, played a critical role. Moreover, the Osumi is equipped with air-cushioned landing craft, which were instrumental in delivering heavy roadwork equipment and mobile cell phone base stations to the beaches of Wajima.

Remarkable Relief Efforts

By Tuesday, the SDF had successfully rescued 437 people, providing them with essential services like water and bathing facilities. The Japanese Red Cross Society also played a significant role, distributing relief items, dispatching medical teams, and offering assistance to the affected people. The earthquake’s aftermath was a testament to the resilience of the Japanese people and the effective mobilization of resources by the SDF and the Japanese Red Cross Society.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

