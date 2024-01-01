en English
Disaster

Japan Rocked by Powerful Earthquake: A Wake of Destruction and Response

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:36 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:36 pm EST
Japan Rocked by Powerful Earthquake: A Wake of Destruction and Response

In a striking development, a powerful earthquake of preliminary magnitude 7.5 has rattled Japan, inflicting a considerable amount of distress and structural damage. The terrifying tremor has led to at least four fatalities, as reported by the Kyodo news agency. The quake’s epicenter lay on the Noto Peninsula, along the Sea of Japan, as determined by the Japan Meteorological Agency that initially recorded the quake’s magnitude at 7.6. The quake’s onslaught resulted in the issuance of a major tsunami warning, which was later rescinded.

Immediate Response and Aftermath

As the tremor rocked the country, Japan’s Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, urged residents to evacuate immediately, emphasizing that the utmost priority rested in saving lives. The tremor triggered initial tsunami waves reaching about 1.2 meters, leading to power outages, collapsed buildings, and fires in the affected areas. Bullet trains were suspended, and flights to and from the region were cancelled in response to the disaster. In an international show of solidarity, US President Joe Biden expressed support and offered assistance to Japan.

Disruption and Destruction

The earthquake has significantly disrupted the region’s roads, power, transport services, and infrastructure. Approximately 1400 passengers found themselves stranded inside bullet trains that came to a halt during the earthquake. While tsunami warnings along the coast were canceled, advisories for waves up to 1 meter remained in effect. A seismologist warned that aftershocks could last for months, prompting resident evacuation from affected coastal areas. Japan dispatched 1000 military personnel to aid rescue and recovery efforts.

Continued Risks and Recovery

The quake has struck a sensitive chord with Japan’s nuclear industry, and some towns have been devastated. Millions of Japanese traditionally visit shrines and temples on Jan 1 to mark the start of the new year, and the tremor’s timing has added to the distress. The quake also led to power outages, transportation disruptions, and damage to buildings and airports. The country’s weather agency has warned of potential building collapses and landslides in the wake of several aftershocks following the initial earthquake. Tsunami warnings were issued in eastern Russia, but no evacuations have been reported as of now. The nation, known for its resilience, now braces for a period of recovery, even as it remains alert to the dangers that may still lurk in the aftermath of this seismic event.

Disaster Japan
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

