en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

Japan Rocked by Powerful Earthquake: A Tale of Destruction and Resilience

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:59 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:14 am EST
Japan Rocked by Powerful Earthquake: A Tale of Destruction and Resilience

A powerful earthquake of 7.6 magnitude rocked central Japan on January 1, 2024, leaving a trail of destruction and panic in its wake. This natural calamity, the impact of which was deep enough to be captured on video and shared globally, left the world in a state of shock. The earthquake’s tremors were so strong they were felt across Tokyo and Kanto. The terrifying footage of a local Shinkansen station in Ishikawa prefecture violently shaking has gone viral on social media.

Widespread Impact and Response

The earthquake triggered a tsunami warning for coastal areas, caused power outages, building collapses, and other significant damages in Ishikawa and Toyama prefectures. The Japan Meteorological Agency issued warnings for waves up to 5m and advised the evacuation to high grounds in several prefectures. This tsunami warning for Ishikawa was the first of its kind since the devastating 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster.

The earthquake was the strongest in the region in over four decades, causing houses to crumble, fires to break out, and army personnel to be dispatched for rescue operations. The tremor was powerful enough to be felt in the mountains of neighboring Nagano prefecture. In response to the disaster, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed search and rescue teams to do everything possible to save lives.

(Read Also: Papua, Indonesia Struck by Strongest Earthquake in Decades, Ignites Tsunami Fears Across Region)

Evacuation and Recovery Efforts

The Japanese government ordered more than 97,000 people in nine prefectures on the western coast of Japan’s main island Honshu to evacuate. Ongoing reports of collapsed buildings, several buildings engulfed in fire, and thousands of households without power shed light on the scale of the disaster. Amidst the chaos and destruction, several bullet train services were halted due to the quake, disrupting the traditional visit of millions of Japanese to shrines and temples on January 1 to mark the start of the new year.

The aftermath of this natural disaster, along with advancements in technology and shifts in politics and finance, truly highlights the diverse and dynamic nature of current events around the world. As we step into 2024, these stories serve as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of life and the resilience of humanity in the face of adversity.

(Read Also: Powerful Earthquakes Rock Central Japan, Trigger Tsunami Warnings)

0
Disaster Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Earthquake and Cricket: A Tale of Resilience and Hope

By Salman Khan

New Year's Day Earthquake: Japan Confronts Destruction and Loss

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Day Earthquake: Japan's Test of Resilience

By Salman Akhtar

Rep. Paolo Duterte Uplifts Spirits of Fire Victims with New Year's Feast

By BNN Correspondents

Japan Earthquakes: Death Toll Rises to 48 Amid Rescue and Recovery Eff ...
@Disaster · 1 hour
Japan Earthquakes: Death Toll Rises to 48 Amid Rescue and Recovery Eff ...
heart comment 0
Japan in ‘Battle Against Time’ Following Devastating Earthquake

By Safak Costu

Japan in 'Battle Against Time' Following Devastating Earthquake
Western Japan Shaken by Series of Powerful Earthquakes: 30 Dead, Infrastructure Damage Reported

By Shivani Chauhan

Western Japan Shaken by Series of Powerful Earthquakes: 30 Dead, Infrastructure Damage Reported
Jr NTR Expresses Shock Over Japan Earthquakes; Stays Committed to Upcoming Film ‘Devara’

By BNN Correspondents

Jr NTR Expresses Shock Over Japan Earthquakes; Stays Committed to Upcoming Film 'Devara'
Australian Defence Force Deployed as Flooding Ravages Southeast Queensland

By BNN Correspondents

Australian Defence Force Deployed as Flooding Ravages Southeast Queensland
Latest Headlines
World News
Sonia Gandhi on Secularism and Democracy: An Examination of India's Societal Tapestry
3 mins
Sonia Gandhi on Secularism and Democracy: An Examination of India's Societal Tapestry
New Year's Day Marks the Arrival of Bay of Plenty's First Baby of 2024
7 mins
New Year's Day Marks the Arrival of Bay of Plenty's First Baby of 2024
Wellington Firebirds Triumph over Northern Brave in Super Smash Cricket
7 mins
Wellington Firebirds Triumph over Northern Brave in Super Smash Cricket
PKR Veteran Advocates for Party Rejuvenation Under Nurul Izzah's Leadership
8 mins
PKR Veteran Advocates for Party Rejuvenation Under Nurul Izzah's Leadership
Detroit Pistons: A Season of Trials and Triumphs
13 mins
Detroit Pistons: A Season of Trials and Triumphs
Maria Corina Machado: Guiding Venezuela Towards Change in 2024
14 mins
Maria Corina Machado: Guiding Venezuela Towards Change in 2024
Birmingham's Descent Continues: Wayne Rooney Under Fire Following Leeds Defeat
16 mins
Birmingham's Descent Continues: Wayne Rooney Under Fire Following Leeds Defeat
Kale's Potential Health Benefits and Business Expansions Shape Asia-Pacific Nutraceutical Industry
24 mins
Kale's Potential Health Benefits and Business Expansions Shape Asia-Pacific Nutraceutical Industry
The Crucial Role of Preventive Health Screenings for Women Over 30
25 mins
The Crucial Role of Preventive Health Screenings for Women Over 30
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
1 hour
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
3 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
3 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
4 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
4 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
4 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
5 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
5 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app