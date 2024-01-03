en English
Japan

Japan Rocked by New Year’s Day Earthquake: A Closer Look at the Devastation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:20 pm EST
On January 1, 2024, the tranquility of the New Year was shattered as a powerful earthquake, measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale, hit the western coast of Japan near the Noto Peninsula in the Ishikawa prefecture. The quake left a trail of devastation, causing widespread destruction and bringing life to a standstill in the cities of Wajima and Suzu. The cataclysmic event resulted in the collapse of several buildings, fires, and led to the death of 48 individuals, with scores injured.

Magnitude and Aftermath

The earthquake’s magnitude, a staggering 7.6, triggered a tsunami warning, prompting residents in the affected areas to seek higher ground. While the warning was later lifted, the quake’s effects continued to reverberate with over 150 aftershocks recorded since the initial shake. The quake disrupted water, power, and cellphone services in several areas, leaving thousands of households in limbo.

Rescue and Relief Operations

In the wake of the disaster, the Japanese military deployed 1,000 soldiers to assist in the rescue and recovery operations. The Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, called for a swift response to rescue those trapped under rubble. The US President also extended his support, offering assistance to the Japanese people. The rescue efforts are still ongoing, with reports of people trapped under collapsed buildings and around 500 individuals stranded at Noto Airport.

Historical Context and Future Expectations

Japan’s geographical location along the ‘Ring of Fire’ makes it susceptible to frequent seismic activities. The country has invested heavily in infrastructure to withstand earthquakes and tsunamis, with building regulations becoming increasingly stringent since the major earthquakes of the 1980s and ’90s. Despite these measures, the recent earthquake has shown that the forces of nature can still wreak havoc. Seismologists predict more earthquakes with seismic intensities of around 7 in the seriously affected areas in the coming days. Amidst the devastation, the resilience of the Japanese people shines through as they rally to rebuild their lives and their cities.

Japan
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

