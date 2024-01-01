en English
Japan

Japan Rocked by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Tsunami Waves Surge Ashore

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:33 pm EST
Japan, a nation perched on the Pacific Ring of Fire, known for its high seismic and volcanic activity, was rocked by a 7.5 magnitude earthquake. This seismic event unleashed robust waves that surged ashore, striking a breakwater. The phenomenon was captured in a video, epitomizing the magnitude and power of the seismic shift and its repercussions on the Japanese coast.

Unfolding of the Event

The earthquake, with a magnitude of 7.6, rocked Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture, giving rise to tsunami waves as high as 1.2 meters that crashed into Wajima port. Residents were urged to evacuate to higher grounds, and tsunami alerts were issued for various prefectures, including the western coast of Sakhalin in Russia. The Japanese government activated the tsunami alert following a series of earthquakes on the west and central coasts of the country.

Impact and Aftermath

A 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck Ishikawa prefecture, with aftershocks triggering tsunami alerts. The waves reached a height of 1.20 meters in Wajima city. Damage to homes, nuclear power plants, and suspension of transport services were reported. Authorities dispatched military personnel for rescue operations. Japan continues to assess the damage and does not rule out further tsunami alerts.

Understanding the Gravity

The seismic event, registering 7.4 on the Richter scale, led to a series of smaller earthquakes and a tsunami alert. Waves as high as 1.2 meters were reported in some areas, raising concerns about the potential impact on coastlines in Russia, South Korea, and other nearby countries. Video footage and eyewitness accounts provide a vivid depiction of the chaos and destruction caused by the earthquake and subsequent tsunamis.

Despite Japan’s long history of devastating earthquakes, including the great Kanto earthquake of 1923 and the Tohoku earthquake and tsunami of 2011, the nation has developed one of the world’s most advanced earthquake preparedness and response systems. This includes the construction of earthquake-resistant infrastructure, early warning systems, and public education on safety measures. Yet, large earthquakes pose significant challenges and risks of severe damage and injuries to the population and infrastructure.

Japan
