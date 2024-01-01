en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Japan

Japan Rocked by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami Warnings

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:49 am EST
Japan Rocked by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami Warnings

On a quiet Monday afternoon in Japan, the serenity was shattered as a 7.5 magnitude earthquake jolted the nation, leaving behind a trail of destruction and panic. The tremors were centered approximately 42 kilometers northeast of Anamizu in Ishikawa prefecture, plunging to a depth of 10 kilometers. This seismic event, confirmed by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), triggered a rapid response from the Japan Meteorological Agency, which promptly issued tsunami warnings for the coastal regions of western Japan.

First Tsunami Waves Observed Within Minutes

Within a mere 10 minutes of the earthquake, the first tsunami waves made their ghastly appearance, lashing the shores with a reported height of 1.2 meters at Wajima port in Ishikawa prefecture. The terrifying spectacle was documented extensively on social media, with videos capturing the initial impact of the tsunami and the subsequent devastation, including severe cracks in roads and widespread destruction.

Aftershocks and Damage Reports

In the immediate aftermath of the earthquake, the USGS recorded several aftershocks in the Noto region. These tremors, ranging in magnitude from 4.5 to 6.1, followed in quick succession, further adding to the chaos and panic. While there were reports of damage to buildings and injuries in Suzu city, thankfully, no fatalities have been reported till now. The Japanese media have been continuously updating the public about the situation, reporting the issuance of three levels of tsunami warnings and urging residents in affected areas to evacuate as soon as possible.

Response and Repercussions

This seismic event has drawn significant attention, both nationally and internationally, with various individuals and organizations expressing their thoughts and concerns for the safety of those affected by the natural disaster. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida urged residents to brace for more disasters and remain alert for possible quakes. The quake also affected power supply to tens of thousands of homes, disrupted flights, and rail services, rendering a state of emergency in the region. The Japan Self-Defense Forces are being readied for deployment to aid with rescue and recovery work, demonstrating the country’s preparedness in face of such calamities.

As Japan navigates through this crisis, the world watches, hoping for the safety of those affected and admiring the resilience and preparedness of a nation that has withstood numerous natural disasters in the past. Yet again, Japan stands as a testament to human endurance and hope amidst the roar of nature’s fury.

0
Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Powerful 7.5-Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan's Noto Region, Triggers Tsunami

By BNN Correspondents

Earthquake Triggers Medical Emergencies in Japan's Nanao City

By BNN Correspondents

Gaming in 2024: A Blend of Nostalgia and Innovation

By Salman Khan

Series of Earthquakes Rock Japan, Prompting Swift Response

By Rizwan Shah

Major Earthquake Sparks Tsunami Alerts in South Korea and Japan, North ...
@Japan · 10 mins
Major Earthquake Sparks Tsunami Alerts in South Korea and Japan, North ...
heart comment 0
Six Trapped Under Rubble After 7.6 Magnitude Earth Quake, Noto Tsunami Warnings Eased

By Geeta Pillai

Six Trapped Under Rubble After 7.6 Magnitude Earth Quake, Noto Tsunami Warnings Eased
Tsunami Threatens Japan’s West Coast Following Powerful Earthquake

By BNN Correspondents

Tsunami Threatens Japan's West Coast Following Powerful Earthquake
Earthquakes Spark Major Fire in Wajima, Japan: Assessing the Impact and Response

By Safak Costu

Earthquakes Spark Major Fire in Wajima, Japan: Assessing the Impact and Response
Department of Migrant Workers Activates Hotlines for Filipinos in Japan Following Earthquake

By BNN Correspondents

Department of Migrant Workers Activates Hotlines for Filipinos in Japan Following Earthquake
Latest Headlines
World News
Ukrainian Athletes Stand Guard Over Russian Sports Ban
9 seconds
Ukrainian Athletes Stand Guard Over Russian Sports Ban
METI's Urgent Call: Make Weight Loss Your New Year Resolution
1 min
METI's Urgent Call: Make Weight Loss Your New Year Resolution
Border Force Steps Up Interception of Disposable Vapes Amid Rising Health Concerns
2 mins
Border Force Steps Up Interception of Disposable Vapes Amid Rising Health Concerns
Lizzie Cundy's Baywatch Moment on Barbados Holiday & Her Health Advocacy
2 mins
Lizzie Cundy's Baywatch Moment on Barbados Holiday & Her Health Advocacy
PGA Tour and LIV Golf Extend Merger Talks into 2024
2 mins
PGA Tour and LIV Golf Extend Merger Talks into 2024
Watchdog Accuses Congressional Ethics Office of Negligence in Handling Alleged Violations
2 mins
Watchdog Accuses Congressional Ethics Office of Negligence in Handling Alleged Violations
Political Controversy Unfolds in Bihar over RJD's 'Path to Mental Slavery' Posters
3 mins
Political Controversy Unfolds in Bihar over RJD's 'Path to Mental Slavery' Posters
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
4 mins
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
Matildas’ Ellie Carpenter Engaged to Teammate Danielle van de Donk Amidst Challenges
4 mins
Matildas’ Ellie Carpenter Engaged to Teammate Danielle van de Donk Amidst Challenges
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
4 mins
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
38 mins
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
45 mins
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
2 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
2 hours
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
2 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
5 hours
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app