en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Japan Rattled by Powerful New Year’s Day Earthquake: Over 20 Dead

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 11:59 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:37 am EST
Japan Rattled by Powerful New Year’s Day Earthquake: Over 20 Dead

On New Year’s Day, Japan was struck by a powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6, causing significant damage and loss of life. The quake occurred in the afternoon, leading to tsunami waves on Japan’s west coast that swept cars and houses into the sea. Over 20 fatalities have been reported, with rescue operations facing challenges due to damaged and blocked roads in the Noto peninsula, Ishikawa prefecture.

Challenges in Rescue Operations

Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, described the search and rescue operations as a battle against time, noting the difficulties in reaching the affected areas. As of today, more than 140 aftershocks have been recorded, and residents have been warned of potential strong shocks in the coming days. The Japanese government has evacuated over 97,000 people, many of whom have taken shelter in sports halls and school gymnasiums.

Widespread Damage and Disruption

About 33,000 households remain without power and most areas in the northern Noto peninsula have no water supply. The Emperor and Empress of Japan canceled their New Year appearance due to the disaster, and Prime Minister Kishida postponed his New Year visit to Ise Shrine. This earthquake comes at a particularly sensitive time for Japan’s nuclear industry, which is under significant scrutiny.

(Read Also: Celebrity Couple Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte Ring in 2024 with Love in Japan)

Nuclear Plants Unaffected

Despite the proximity of several nuclear plants along the Sea of Japan, including five active reactors, no irregularities were reported. The closest plant to the epicenter, the Shika plant, was not affected as its reactors were already halted for inspections.

In wrapping up, the New Year’s Day earthquake in Japan has caused significant damage and loss of life, with ongoing difficulties in rescue operations due to the destruction of infrastructure. The Japanese government has moved swiftly to evacuate affected residents, but many challenges remain, including power and water supply issues. The earthquake has also highlighted the vulnerability of Japan’s nuclear industry, although no issues have been reported so far at any of the country’s nuclear plants.

(Read Also: New Year’s Day Earthquake Devastates Japan’s Western Coast)

0
Asia Disaster Japan
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Powerful Earthquake Shakes Central Japan: Extensive Damage, Tsunami Advisory Issued

By BNN Correspondents

Astronaut's Panoramic View of Himalayas: A Unique Perspective

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Navigating the Rollercoaster: Asian Markets in 2023 and the Outlook for 2024

By Waqas Arain

The Food and Beverage Sector in Australia, New Zealand, and the Asia Pacific: A Year in Review and a Look Ahead

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Japan Shaken by 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake: Unfolding Trauma and Resilie ...
@Asia · 32 mins
Japan Shaken by 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake: Unfolding Trauma and Resilie ...
heart comment 0
Pakistan Grapples with Sharp Surge in Militant Attacks in 2023

By Salman Akhtar

Pakistan Grapples with Sharp Surge in Militant Attacks in 2023
State Street Bank Makes Historic First Dollar/Won Trade in South Korea’s Interbank Market

By Mahnoor Jehangir

State Street Bank Makes Historic First Dollar/Won Trade in South Korea's Interbank Market
New Year’s Day Earthquake in Japan: A Grim Reminder of the Need for Disaster Preparedness

By Waqas Arain

New Year's Day Earthquake in Japan: A Grim Reminder of the Need for Disaster Preparedness
Palestinian Football: Struggling Amidst War, Aiming for Recognition

By Salman Khan

Palestinian Football: Struggling Amidst War, Aiming for Recognition
Latest Headlines
World News
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
3 mins
David Warner's 'Baggy Green' Stolen: A Sentimental Theft Overshadows Final Test Match
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
4 mins
Rehabilitation Robotics: Revolutionizing Stroke Recovery
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
5 mins
Predictive Factors of Hospitalization in Children with Asthma: A Study
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
5 mins
James Burnip: A Standout Performance Amid Alabama's Rose Bowl Defeat
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
5 mins
Bollywood Mishaps, International Law Changes, Sports Updates, and Winter Health Tips: A News Roundup
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
7 mins
Unprecedented Case of Vagal Nerve Stimulation Complication Revealed
Strategic Shifts in Cricket and Notable Highlights from 2023
7 mins
Strategic Shifts in Cricket and Notable Highlights from 2023
2024: A Year of Anticipated Breakthroughs in Science and Technology
7 mins
2024: A Year of Anticipated Breakthroughs in Science and Technology
Combining SERS Spectroscopy and Machine Learning for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis
7 mins
Combining SERS Spectroscopy and Machine Learning for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
24 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
1 hour
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
1 hour
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
2 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
3 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
3 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
3 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
3 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app