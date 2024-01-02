Japan Rattled by Powerful New Year’s Day Earthquake: Over 20 Dead

On New Year’s Day, Japan was struck by a powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6, causing significant damage and loss of life. The quake occurred in the afternoon, leading to tsunami waves on Japan’s west coast that swept cars and houses into the sea. Over 20 fatalities have been reported, with rescue operations facing challenges due to damaged and blocked roads in the Noto peninsula, Ishikawa prefecture.

Challenges in Rescue Operations

Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, described the search and rescue operations as a battle against time, noting the difficulties in reaching the affected areas. As of today, more than 140 aftershocks have been recorded, and residents have been warned of potential strong shocks in the coming days. The Japanese government has evacuated over 97,000 people, many of whom have taken shelter in sports halls and school gymnasiums.

Widespread Damage and Disruption

About 33,000 households remain without power and most areas in the northern Noto peninsula have no water supply. The Emperor and Empress of Japan canceled their New Year appearance due to the disaster, and Prime Minister Kishida postponed his New Year visit to Ise Shrine. This earthquake comes at a particularly sensitive time for Japan’s nuclear industry, which is under significant scrutiny.

Nuclear Plants Unaffected

Despite the proximity of several nuclear plants along the Sea of Japan, including five active reactors, no irregularities were reported. The closest plant to the epicenter, the Shika plant, was not affected as its reactors were already halted for inspections.

In wrapping up, the New Year’s Day earthquake in Japan has caused significant damage and loss of life, with ongoing difficulties in rescue operations due to the destruction of infrastructure. The Japanese government has moved swiftly to evacuate affected residents, but many challenges remain, including power and water supply issues. The earthquake has also highlighted the vulnerability of Japan’s nuclear industry, although no issues have been reported so far at any of the country’s nuclear plants.

