en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Japan

Japan Rattled by Powerful Earthquake: A Shocking Start to 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:52 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:31 am EST
Japan Rattled by Powerful Earthquake: A Shocking Start to 2024

On the first day of 2024, Japan’s tranquility was shattered by a series of powerful earthquakes, the most potent of which registered a magnitude of 7.5. The tremors were so intense that they sent cars swerving off roads as warning sirens from mobile phones pierced the air. Footage of terrified passengers reacting to the seismic event was reported by The Independent.

Immediate Aftermath and Tsunami Warnings

Following the tremors, Japanese authorities issued tsunami alerts along the west coast, the area nearest to the epicenter of the earthquakes. The waves of destruction that followed claimed at least four lives. Acting swiftly, the authorities ordered the evacuation of nearly 97,000 inhabitants across nine prefectures on the western coast of Honshu, Japan’s main island.

(Read Also: Magnitude 7.6 Earthquake Shakes Central Japan: A Test of Resilience)

Devastation and Response

The quakes led to the flattening of dozens of homes and buildings in the Ishikawa prefecture, trapping people under the rubble. The Japanese Self-Defense Forces were immediately dispatched to the disaster zones. Amidst the devastation, more than 30,000 households were left without power. The United States, in a show of international solidarity, offered assistance to the beleaguered nation.

(Read Also: Japan Lifts Tsunami Advisories Following New Year’s Day Earthquake)

Impact on Infrastructure and Safety Measures

Despite the havoc wreaked in the affected regions, no irregularities were reported at nearby nuclear power plants, a testament to Japan’s stringent building codes and preparedness for such disasters. The Japanese government, known for its resilience, was standing by to aid rescue operations and provide necessary support. Japan’s buildings, more rigid than those in the United States, are among the most earthquake-resistant in the world.

As a nation accustomed to seismic activities, Japan’s response to the earthquakes and the subsequent tsunami warnings was swift and efficient. However, the magnitude of the disaster serves as a stark reminder of nature’s unpredictable power, even in a country as prepared as Japan.

Read More 

0
Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Jr NTR Expresses Shock Over Japan Earthquakes; Stays Committed to Upcoming Film 'Devara'

By BNN Correspondents

Japan Shaken by 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake: Unfolding Trauma and Resilience

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Japan Grapples with New Year's Day Earthquake: A Test of Resilience

By BNN Correspondents

Japan Grapples with Aftermath of New Year's Day Earthquake

By BNN Correspondents

Central Japan Rocked by 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake: A Humanitarian Crisi ...
@Accidents · 32 mins
Central Japan Rocked by 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake: A Humanitarian Crisi ...
heart comment 0
New Year’s Day Earthquake Devastates Japan’s Western Coast

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Day Earthquake Devastates Japan's Western Coast
Celebrity Couple Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte Ring in 2024 with Love in Japan

By BNN Correspondents

Celebrity Couple Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte Ring in 2024 with Love in Japan
South Korea’s President Expresses Solidarity with Japan Following Deadly Earthquake

By BNN Correspondents

South Korea's President Expresses Solidarity with Japan Following Deadly Earthquake
Celebrity Couple Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte Ring in 2024 with Love in Japan

By BNN Correspondents

Celebrity Couple Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte Ring in 2024 with Love in Japan
Latest Headlines
World News
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events
13 seconds
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events
Testing Fitness Relative to Age: A DIY Guide
2 mins
Testing Fitness Relative to Age: A DIY Guide
Undefeated Michigan and Washington Set to Clash in 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship
2 mins
Undefeated Michigan and Washington Set to Clash in 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Shocking Attack
2 mins
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Shocking Attack
Kawhi Leonard's Comeback Game: A Boost for the Clippers
3 mins
Kawhi Leonard's Comeback Game: A Boost for the Clippers
Nationwide Violence: A 27-Year-Old Woman Hospitalized Amidst Unrelated Incidents
6 mins
Nationwide Violence: A 27-Year-Old Woman Hospitalized Amidst Unrelated Incidents
Urgent Medical Evacuation Approved for 19 Individuals Amidst Israel-Gaza Conflict
7 mins
Urgent Medical Evacuation Approved for 19 Individuals Amidst Israel-Gaza Conflict
Baron Black's Health Challenges: Nearing Full Recovery
7 mins
Baron Black's Health Challenges: Nearing Full Recovery
Rose Bowl Showdown: Alabama's Resilient Effort Overpowered by Michigan's Defense
7 mins
Rose Bowl Showdown: Alabama's Resilient Effort Overpowered by Michigan's Defense
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
50 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
53 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
1 hour
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
2 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
2 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
2 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
4 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app