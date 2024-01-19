Japan Ranks Fifth in Lunar Landings: SLIM Spacecraft Touches Moon

Marking a new chapter in the annals of space exploration, Japan has etched its name as the fifth nation to land a spacecraft on the moon. Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's (JAXA) SLIM (Smart Lander for Investigating Moon) touched down on the lunar surface on Friday, a monumental achievement that places Japan at the forefront of lunar exploration.

A Milestone for Japan

The SLIM spacecraft was launched in September, with its successful landing being confirmed at around 10:20 a.m. ET. Despite initial issues with its solar panel capabilities, the lander managed to send signals post-descent, relying on battery power. The confirmation of this historic event was announced by JAXA's president, Hiroshi Yamakawa, and lauded as a substantial advancement by Hitoshi Kuninaka, the director general of JAXA.

SLIM's Scientific Mission

Paving the way for scientific discovery, the SLIM lander is equipped with an analysis camera and two lunar rovers. These tools are designed to conduct extensive research on the moon, unveiling its secrets and deepening our understanding of this celestial body.

The Bigger Picture of Lunar Landings

Although Japan rejoices in its success, the landscape of lunar exploration remains both competitive and challenging on a global scale. The history of lunar landings, dating back to the early 1960s, has seen over 50 attempts made by governments and private entities, with a mixed bag of successes and failures. In just the past year, India's Chandrayaan-3 mission achieved success while a Japanese company, ispace, and a U.S. company, Astrobotic, encountered failures in their respective moon landing attempts.

Looking ahead, U.S. companies Intuitive Machines and Firefly are preparing moon landers, and China is planning another lunar mission in May. As the race to the moon continues, Japan's successful landing with SLIM sets the stage for a new era of lunar exploration and scientific discovery.